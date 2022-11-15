Competition down to the wire in Central region teams event

Host club Palmerston North may rue their inability to field a team in the men’s 4x100m relay.

ATHLETICS: The Central region teams competition proved successful last Saturday, with large numbers of competitors in most events.

The competition came down to the wire with Hastings Athletic Club winning the round, 10 points clear of host club Palmerston North, who may rue their inability to field a team in the men’s 4x100m relay.

One of the most impressive athletes was Whanganui’s Maggie Jones, whose faultless hurdling style was eye catching.

Despite the headwind, she scorched over the 10 flights of hurdles to win the 100m hurdles in 14.51s.

READ MORE:

* More clubs strengthen competition at Manawatū-Whanganui championships

* Fruitful Cooks Classic meeting for Manawatū athletes

* Collette sisters foot it with country's best sprinters



Juliet McKinlay took 13.38s to win the 80m hurdles and Athena Ovalis 13.73s for the 70m hurdles.

There were five heats required for both the women’s and men’s 100m sprints. Palmerston North dominated the women’s events.

Chayille Collette won heat one in 12.41s, with Adera Collette second and Kimberley Walsh third.

Heat two was won by Monique Gorrie, with Georgia Whiteman third, Jayde Rolfe fourth and Brianna Gorrie fifth.

Our youngest competitors lined up in heat four, with victory going to Mila Stassen, with Hannah Cadzow second and Cadee Hampson fourth.

In the men’s 100m, Aden Porritt won heat two in 11.52s and Brayden Grant heat three in 11.98s.

The women’s 2000m steeples was a good win for Courtney Fitzgibbon, with Tayla Cornwall fourth.

Our top girls were absent in the 400m, but Whiteman finished third in heat one in 62.19s for our best result.

Cadzow was second in heat two in 64.36s, with perhaps the most impressive being Stassen winning heat three in 63.96s.

In the men’s event, Porritt was victorious in 51.55s.

Twenty-one starters lined up for the men’s and women’s 1500m, with the best placings in the women’s event being Hayley Cornwall finishing third and Fitzgibbon seventh.

The women’s 200m was a repeat of the 100m, with Chayille Collette winning in 25.39s. Addira was second and Walsh third.

In the third heat Cadzow was first, Hampson second and Stassen completed a club trifecta.

In the men’s race it was a repeat of the Hastings result, with Mana’s Cody Wilson too strong, holding off Angus Lyver.

In heat two Forbes Kennedy was second.

There were good results in the high jump, with top listing going to Olivia Norris-Spring for her third place 1.55m clearance, which I believe was a personal best.

Amber Trow continued her good form, winning the event with a 1.64m clearance.

The men’s long jump had plenty of interest, with Lyver winning with a best 7.22m leap, Kennedy was second with a best of 6.88m and former national champion Jordan Peters third with a best 6.58m.

It is great to see him back competing.

In the women’s event Ellie Hurley-Langton was fourth with a 4.86m leap, McKinlay was fifth with her best of 4.83m and Norris-Spring’s best of 4.42m put her 10th.

McKinlay was third in the triple jump with her 10.12m best only 1cm behind the second-place getter.

Norris-Spring completed a busy day jumping 9.56m in this event.

♦ It is always great to hear about former club members, so my ears pricked up when Sunday night’s Country Calendar featured the farming activities of Richard Morrison.

Richard, along with older brother William, were part of a talented group of athletes we had in the late 1990s, with their father John often involved in team management roles at that time.

Checking the club’s all-time top 10 listings confirmed Richard still ranks as our fourth-best athlete in the 2000m and 3000m steeplechase events.

♦ In coming weeks there is plenty to look forward to with the third round of the teams competition in Masterton on November 26, with the Ashhurst club’s ribbon day the day after.

The national masters competition is in Wellington from December 2, then our secondary school athletes have their championships in Inglewood starting on December 9.