Rangitīkei roads being battered by forestry trucks

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson says council is facing significant pressure on its roading network.

Forestry landowners in Rangitīkei may have to pay a new rates differential as the region’s roads bear the brunt of use by heavy logging trucks.

The Rangitīkei District Council has proposed to introduce a differential rate for forestry properties to cover the costs of repairing damage to roads from forestry trucks.

The council has proposed a 1.5 differential increase, a 50% increase, for properties used primarily for forestry.

The council is seeking feedback about the proposal and held a consultation session at the Hunterville Town Hall on Tuesday night.

Mayor Andy Watson told a group of about 20 people the proposal had been made because the council was facing increasing pressure on its roading maintenance, more weather events and forestry.

“The pressure we’re facing on our roading is very significant. Waka Kotahi [New Zealand Transport Agency] is not going to increase the budget.

“Remember they’re the biggest funder of roads, including our network.”

The sprawling region had about 530km of unsealed roads and 1000km of sealed roads.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Rangitikei District Council group manager of corporate services Dave Tombs says a property’s use will determine its classification.

There was about 40,000 square meters of road damage caused by forestry traffic every year, which cost about $480,000, excluding GST, to repair each year.

Waka Kotahi covered 63%, which left the council to pay $175,000 a year. The new rate differential would raise an extra $50,000.

The council’s group manager of corporate services, Dave Tombs, said whatever a property was used for the most would determine whether it was classified as farming or forestry.

If a farm had a forestry block on it, but was predominantly used for sheep and beef, it would not be part of the rate increase.

There were about 100 properties classified as forestry in the district.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Marton’s Geoff Mills says there isn’t enough money being spent on roads.

If a farm is classified as forestry, its capital value is lower than if it is in farming, so farming paid higher rates than forestry.

Watson said the rate increase was a “blunt tool”, and while it would not cover the entire cost, people would have been unhappy if the increase was 2.5.

If the proposal goes through it would go into the Long Term Plan for July next year.

An alternative idea from Forestry 360 director Marcus Musson​ from Whanganui was to have a levy on road use at the time the damage was being done to the road.

Data from weigh bridges would be used to charge people.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A crowd gathers in Hunterville to hear why the council wants to introduce the differential rate.

Watson welcomed the idea as feedback, but said the council would need legal advice about whether it could use a levy rather than a tax.

It also wouldn’t have any immediate effect on a forestry block planted now for carbon credits that wouldn’t be harvested for decades.

Tombs said they could make it more fair, but it would cost more to administer.

Marton man Geoff Mills said there wasn’t enough money being spent on roads and what was being used was going to be patchwork jobs.

Watson said patch-up jobs were being done nationwide and any repair work had to be approved by Waka Kotahi, which had announced maintenance levels were going to stay the same until 2024 due to a fiscal hole.

The council was resealing its roads every seven or eight years, but was told by Waka Kotahi it was doing it too often and instead should be about 13 years, he said.

Watson regularly drives the roads across the region to make sure he has a handle on the roading network.