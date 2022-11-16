Get a taste of the great Mexican food journey in Foxton

The De la Milpa a la Mesa: A Mexican food journey exhibition will bring a taste of Latin America to the Horowhenua during the festive season.

After drawing curious crowds in Wellington and Christchurch, the much-celebrated colours and flavours of Mexico are now coming to Foxton.

The exhibition De la Milpa a la Mesa: A Mexican food journey, will bring a taste of Latin America to Horowhenua during the festive season.

Cutting-edge installations and interactive gadgets, all about the country’s agricultural and culinary heritage, will be on display in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom from November 25 to the end of January.

Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park marketing manager Arjan van der Boon said they wanted to do something different and exciting this holiday season.

“With the kids looking for something to do, parents can take them into our art gallery. They can play around and learn all kinds of interesting things about a country with a delicious cuisine. Most people will already know about tacos or guacamole.

“Now you can find out how to make Mexican food, and uncover the fascinating and diverse culinary history that Mexico offers.”

De la Milpa a la Mesa celebrates the richness of Mexican cuisine, from farms and markets to restaurants and home kitchens.

Farmers, scientists, vendors, and cooks from across Mexico share their unique perspectives on agriculture, climate change, food sovereignty, and how their diverse communities are confronting global concerns in their everyday lives, concerns similar to those found in New Zealand.

“The great thing in Foxton is always how the community gathers behind these kinds of initiatives,” Arjan said.

“And this time the cafes in our cultural park will serve Mexican dishes, while De Molen will grind corn flour in the windmill. Whānau can experiment with making their own tasty tortillas at home.”

An events programme and set of learning resources accompanies De la Milpa a la Mesa, which will be shared with schools throughout Horowhenua, Manawatū, Whanganui and Kāpiti.

The exhibition was developed through Victoria University of Wellington, and the Escuela Nacional de Conservación, Restauración y Museografía of the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia in Mexico City.