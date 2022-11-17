Laugh actually: Sexagenarian finds the funny in life

After Lianne Karaitiana’s son died she decided to take up comedy. She was aged 60.

“That was three years ago. And it was one of the scariest things I’ve ever done, but I loved it.”

Karaitiana’s son lost his life to diabetes, and had both his legs amputated in the 12 months before he passed away.

“He was just amazing. He just kept on going and he always found the positive in life.

READ MORE:

* Meet one of New Zealand's most unlikely TikTok stars

* Laughing through the pandemic's low blows

* 'A stumble on the road and I bumped into my life partner'



“He had a great sense of humour, and we would laugh about things together,” Karaitiana said.

After she had been through “the worst of the grieving that a mother can go through”, she decided to take up the challenge of stand-up comedy.

“I thought bugger it, you know. I’m 60 years old. I’m going try something new. My son would be proud of me.”

From her first successful attempt at an open mic night, Karaitiana has gone from strength to strength.

She recently performed at the Auckland Fringe Festival to sell-out crowds as part of an all-wāhine Maori comedy line-up “Shoes Off (at the door)", by Janaye Henry.

She was also a finalist on TVNZ’s 60 Seconds talent show, and is the opening act for Pax Assadi’s comedy tour.

Affiliated with Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Moe, Karaitiana says her comedy style is “quite Māori”.

“It’s dry but in-your-face-type of comedy.”

Describing her material as self-depreciating, she uses her family and age as inspiration.

“I enjoy every day about growing old and growing old with an older husband. I like older men.

“There aren’t a lot of comedians out there who are my age… so I have quite a unique perspective on life.

“And I think how lucky I am. Because you know, my son will never have the chance.”

Karaitiana, whose stage name is Aunty Lianne, will be headlining at the Comedy Hub at the Globe Theatre on Saturday night.

“It’s like it’s nearly Christmas but instead of love actually, I thought it’s more like laugh actually,” she said.

Stuff has two double passes to give away. To be in for a chance to win, email sonya.holm@stuff.co.nz before 12pm Friday.