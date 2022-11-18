CD Stags stumble against Wellington in Plunket Shield

Central Districts spinner Ajaz Patel gets some hang time as he tries for a caught and bowled against Wellington at Fitzherbert Park.

CRICKET: The rain came just too late for Central Districts as they lost to Wellington by 68 runs in their return to Palmerston North.

CD were undone by Wellington seamer Logan van Beek, who took 11 wickets for the match, and consigned the Stags to their first loss in the Plunket Shield this season, although they are still second on the standings.

Van Beek took 5-73 and 6-80 in the two innings.

CD had been trying to secure a draw and rain was forecast for Thursday afternoon, the last day of the match, but they were bowled out in the first session of the day, despite a century from opener Will Young.

Young made 105 from 167 balls, his 14th first-class century, but once he was dismissed CD were in trouble.

CD were bowled out just before lunch and the rain started during the lunch break.

Wellington had other star performances from Tom Blundell, who scored a century in their first innings and Nick Kelly, who made a ton in the second innings.

Having been put in to bat, Wellington made 262 in the first innings where Blundell made 105 from 132 balls, his 13th first-class century.

CD paceman Liam Dudding took his first five-wicket bag with 5-65 from 17 overs.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Central Districts' batsman Josh Clarkson hits one to the fence against Wellington at Fitzherbert Park.

In CD’s turn at bat, they were battling at 63-5 before Doug Bracewell (78), Josh Clarkson (32) and Ajaz Patel (27) had a lower-order revival, but they were bowled out for 215.

Wellington then made 269 in their second innings, with Kelly scoring 105 from 183 balls, his third first-class hundred.

Seamer Bracewell grabbed four wickets.

CD then needed 317 runs to win, but were bowled out for 248.

The season now changes to the one-day format, with the Plunket Shield resuming in February.

CD are playing all three formats in Palmerston North this summer, with a one-dayer against Wellington on November 30, a twenty20 Super Smash match against Wellington on December 27, then a second Plunket Shield game on March 21.

Wellington 262 (Tom Blundell 105, Troy Johnson 43, Rachin Ravindra 30; Liam Dudding 5-65, Ray Toole 2-41) and 269 (Nick Kelly 105, Logan van Beek 38, Ravindra 31; Doug Bracewell 4-80, Dudding 3-28) beat Central Districts 215 (Bracewell 78, Josh Clarkson 32, Ajaz Patel 27; van Beek 5-73) and 248 (Will Young 105, Bracewell 43, Clarkson 37; van Beek 6-80, Michael Snedden 3-80) by 68 runs.