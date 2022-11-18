Man critically injured after serious assault in Palmerston North

A police officer on Friday at the scene of a serious assault that happened on Thursday.

A man is in a critical condition in an intensive care unit after a serious assault in central Palmerston North.

Officers were called to a serious assault at a house on Featherston St, near North St, on Thursday afternoon where an injured man was found about 1.20pm, but it wasn’t clear when the assault happened, a police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital, but later transferred to Wellington Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Capital & Coast District Health Board said the man was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A police spokesperson said on Friday evening no-one had been arrested.

“The scene examination and area inquiries have been completed, and the investigation's ongoing.”

One witness, who did not want to be named, said she saw a large police presence at the house on Thursday afternoon.

A police officer was outside the house before noon on Friday and the driveway had police tape around it.