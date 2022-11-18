Man in hospital after serious assault in Palmerston North

Police are investigating a serious assault in central Palmerston North that has left a man in hospital.

Officers were called to a serious assault at a house on Featherston St, near North St, on Thursday afternoon where an injured man was found about 1.20pm, but it wasn’t clear when the assault happened, a police spokesperson said.

The person was in hospital on Friday.

A police spokesperson said on Friday morning: “Officers remain at the property doing a scene examination and are making area inquiries and door knocking, as they work to determine how the man came to be injured.”

One witness, who did not want to be named, said she saw a large police presence at the house on Thursday afternoon.

A police officer was outside the house before midday on Friday and the driveway had police tape around it.