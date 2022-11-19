Gym owners humbled to be recognised for community work

Snap Back Boxing and Zenith Fitness directors Charmaine, left, and Filipo Saua are thrilled to have recognised for their community work.

The owners of a Palmerston North gym have been humbled at being recognised at the Pacific Business Awards for their work with the community.

Filipo and Charmaine Saua are the directors of Snap Back Boxing and Zenith Fitness and have just won the Tautua Alofa Pasifika Award for Pacific social enterprise, being selected from 400 entries.

The gym runs the usual boxing and fitness classes, but also runs classes for troubled youth, special education students, new mums and men’s health.

It also works on raising awareness about mental health and suicide, and has run fight nights raising money for the cause.

The award is given to Pacific organisations led by an economic, social, cultural, or environmental mission consistent with a community benefit, such as reinvesting profits back into the community.

Tautua alofa is Samoan and conveys the idea of serving the Pacific community from a place of love.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” Filipo said. “To be recognised with the award, alongside other highly nominated people throughout the country, was quite overwhelming. It’s quite a privilege.”

Charmaine said it was a recognition of their charitable work, but also as a Pasifika-owned business and what they were doing in the business sector.

They have had Snap Back for about three year and owned Zenith for two years.

“It's just getting crazy how much we are exploding because people are finally understanding our method works with young Māori and Pasifika kids.”

She said they provided wrap-around support for people and created a comfortable space for people.

The gym offers a number of free community classes.

There is Whakamana Wahine, for women aged 12 to 18, who need support to build confidence, self-esteem and mentorship.

The Schuster Programme, which has junior and senior classes, works with the police to help at-risk or disengaged youth, providing a safe place and mentors.

They offer free classes for people with Parkinson’s disease and they have started a “leaving no-one behind programme” for special education students.

The Saua programme is for any youth needing support, mentoring, discipline and structure.

There are programmes for Pasifika youth and for Pasifika aiga (families) to improve physical and mental health.

The teaua to pakahiwi, or shoulder to shoulder, course is for men to talk to each other and get help if needed.