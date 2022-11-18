Strong Central Hinds team named for season opener against Auckland

Natalie Dodd of the Central Hinds during the Super Smash T20 Cricket match, Canterbury Magicians Vs CD Hinds, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 10th December 2021.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

CRICKET: The Central Hinds have gone for a predictable but strong squad for the opening round of the season.

The Hinds are raring to go as the women’s domestic season gets under way, weather permitting, and they are due to play Auckland in two one-day games in New Plymouth on Saturday and Sunday.

Last summer, the Hinds' Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day campaign came to a premature halt thanks to a frustrating run of washouts at the business end of their season.

It's the team’s strongest format and they had been in contention for the final until they were thrown a succession of cruel curveballs by the weather gods, and rainy weather was again forecast for this season’s opener on Saturday.

Both teams were forced to train indoors in New Plymouth due to heavy rain on Friday, but the Hinds remained optimistic about getting on the park during the weekend and were hungry to rip into 2022-23 after an excellent preseason build-up.

A calf injury to Taranaki batter Emily Cunningham at training this week has been the only hiccup in preparations which have otherwise gone smoothly.

The selectors have named a predictable squad, complete with White Ferns stars Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair, and Nelson batter Kate Gaging coming in for the more experienced Cunningham.

Youngsters Ocean Bartlett and Ashtuti Kumar are unavailable due to the impending New Zealand development tour of India where they will play India under-19s and West Indies under-19s.

The experienced Natalie Dodd is back to captain the side.

The team's strong build-up includes a win over Auckland in the annual Taupō quad warm-up tournament a couple of weeks ago.

Central Hinds (from): Natalie Dodd (captain), Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Kate Gaging, Rosemary Mair, Cate Pedersen, Monique Rees, Hannah Rowe, Kerry Tomlinson.