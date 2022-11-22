Man faces aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges

A man had got into someone’s vehicle and forced them to drive him along Liverpool St on Friday night.

A man is facing charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping after forcing a person to drive them somewhere.

Police received reports about 6.30pm on Friday of a man who had got into someone’s vehicle and forced them to drive him along Liverpool St in Palmerston North.

The victim pulled over a short time later. The man then left the vehicle before entering a house on Manchester St at 7pm.

He demanded the occupants’ keys and left in their vehicle.

On Tuesday a spokesperson for police said a 26-year-old man had been due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping from Friday’s events.

The man was also facing other outstanding charges, the spokesperson said.

He was due to appear in court again next month.