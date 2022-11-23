Thief of community events caravan in Feilding leaves owner stunned

The panorama caravan, with its distinctively large windows, was stolen at 4.30am on Wednesday.

Thieves armed with a sander have stolen a community events caravan in the dead of night from a Feilding car park.

The theft of the lightweight panorama caravan from a gated car park next to McDonald’s in Feilding at 4.30am on Wednesday has left its owner dumbfounded and devastated.

Richard Anderson had bought the caravan many years ago when he chaired the local Relay for Life.

It was regularly provided free for a range of community events and he never imagined someone would want to steal it.

“It’s a bastard. It really is,” he said.

He said the caravan had been locked in a secure car park. Security footage showed two people in dark clothing pull up in a white Mazda van.

They used a sander to grind the padlock from the gate, then attached the caravan. They then drove out onto Stafford St, headed north and turned onto Bowen St.

Anderson was calling on other businesses nearby who had security cameras, to check footage in the hope of gaining further information.

The beige caravan was emblazoned with large “Community Events” branding. Even if painted, he said it was distinctive due to the number of windows.

Set up as a portable office, and the gas disconnected, it was of no value beyond its purpose of serving the community.

Anderson said the caravan had been booked solid till Christmas and through the summer. He was now needing to call a host of community groups to let them know it was gone.

“It was maintained to a high standard. It was used all the time. But now someone has decided they need it more than us.

“What kind of society have we got now?”

If anyone has seen the caravan they are asked to contact the police.