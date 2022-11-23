Man who died in Pohangina incident named

Police said an investigation into the incident remained ongoing.

Police have released the name of the man who died in an incident in the Pohangina area, near Palmerston North, on 18 November.

He was 66-year-old John Elstin Birchler from Manawatū.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ services were called to the scene which occurred about 11.50am last Friday.

A police media spokesperson at the time said WorkSafe had been advised.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing.