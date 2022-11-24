Hunt for 'too hot' stolen community caravan reaps double reward

The panorama caravan, with its distinctively large windows, was stolen at 4.30am on Wednesday. The Feilding community had it recovered in under 24 hours.

The eyes and ears of a community are being praised after the search for a stolen events caravan not only turned up the vehicle but also a van belonging to another charity.

The community events caravan, stolen from a secure lock-up in Feilding in the early hours of Wednesday morning, was located that night, much to the relief and delight of owner Richard Anderson.

He said sightings from the public led to it being recovered from an abandoned property in the town, and next to it was a van stolen from Manchester House, a not-for-profit social service.

“We got the engagement going on social media and from the newspaper, and it worked, which was fantastic.”

Anderson said word had got around the community so fast, and the thieves must have thought “this is too hot for us to touch”.

“It’s the power of the people, and the power of the press.”

Security footage from the McDonald’s fast food outlet on Stafford St showed two people in dark clothing break into a secure lockup next door at 4.30am on Wednesday.

They used a grinder to break the padlocked gate before hitching the caravan to a white Mazda van.

They drove out onto Stafford St, headed north and turned onto Bowen St.

Anderson said additional surveillance footage has been provided to police, who are investigating the vehicle thefts.

The caravan, fitted out as a mobile office, was routinely provided for free to community groups for events, and was booked solid through summer.

Anderson had bought it several years ago for the Relay For Life, when he chaired the charitable event.

He said it was worrying and sad that offenders had targeted vehicles belonging to grassroots causes, and that a secure yard was not enough to protect a community asset.

The thieves had started scraping the signage from the caravan, so it would need some mending, but otherwise it was recovered largely unscathed.

Additional security measures were being considered. Anderson said a small grinder would also break most wheel clamps, so a tracking device was another option.

He was just appreciative so many people had their eagle eyes on alert.

He said two people even called late Wednesday night after spotting the caravan heading up Kimbolton Rd.

“But it was me taking it home. People were really on the case, and I really appreciate it.”