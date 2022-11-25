Desert Rd to close for roadworks, delays expected on other parts of SH1

The Desert Road will need to close for two days of roadworks. (File pic)

Various sections of State Highway 1, including the Desert Road, are set to be closed or under traffic management so they can be repaired.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement there would be about 10 days of work done on SH1 through Taihape, with stop/go management in place between Ruru Rd​ and Toroa St​ on weekdays from Monday until December 9.

A full rebuild of SH1 near Marton would start on Thursday, with stop/go in place between Kakariki Rd and south of Ashby Lane on all days but Sundays until December 21.

People should plan for delays of up to 10 minutes at each set of roadworks.

READ MORE:

* Potholes number one reason Taranaki drivers put damage claims to Waka Kotahi

* Road cone rage: 'It's bedlam, someone's going to get killed'

* Tight timeline as crews race to reopen highway before summer peak



The agency has also planned a two-day roadworks closure of the Desert Rd on December 6 and 7 between 7am and 5pm.

Light vehicles would be detoured via state highways 46, 47, 4 and 49 via National Park, while heavier vehicles would need to take state highways 41, 47, 4 and 49 as SH46 was not suitable for them.

The closure depended on the weather, the agency said.