Missoula Day sister city celebration a gob stopper

Raidin Tautau, centre, won the junior hot dog eating competition at the Missoula Day celebrations at Te Marae o Hine/The Square on Saturday.

Whether it was scoffing it down dry or using water, the consensus about the best way to eat hot dogs was to stuff them in your gob as fast as possible.

Palmy Bid, a group that works to promote the city’s central business district, ran Missoula Day in Te Marae o Hine/The Square on Saturday.

The event was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Palmerston North being sister cities with Missoula, Montana. in the United States. and bring people into the city to eat at cafes and restaurants, and shop in retail stores.

It was an American-themed event including rides, entertainment, food, music and American cars, and the main attraction was a hot dog eating competition.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Nuku Hape, left, and Raidin Tautau eat hot dogs as fast as they can.

Competitors in three different divisions had three minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possibe. They didn’t come with sauce but the contestants were allowed water.

Fergus Wilton, 10, took part in the junior competition and his mother Rhonda Walkley stepped in to fill a gap in the adult competition. She went on to win.

The adult grade was too close for the judges to separate after a first round, so Walkley and another woman went to an eat-off where Walkley was victorious.

“I feel great,” she said after the win. “I hadn’t eaten until this. I don’t mind the odd hot dog, but it’s pretty dry.”

She and Fergus, who had entered in the junior competition, came up with the idea to bring their own bottle of water, which helped to munch through the hot dogs quickly.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sheena Mercado with a full mouthful during the adult competition.

“You rip it in half, take out the sausage and then dip the bread in the water and keep eating,” Fergus said.

Terrace End School pupils Raidin​ Tautau, 10, and Nuku Hape, 11, didn’t know the competition had been on until they arrived at Te Marae o Hine. Raidin won the junior competition by scoffing down two hot dogs.

“I just kept shoving them in my mouth.”

He had milo and cereal for breakfast, but still had an appetite at lunchtime for hot dogs and was considering eating another one after the competition had finished.