Kickboxer stoked with gold medal at pinnacle event

Manawatū’s Nathaniel Hastelow won a gold medal at the WKA world kickboxing championship in Wales.

A gold medal at the world championships is the pinnacle of a long climb for Manawatū mixed martial arts competitor Nathaniel Hastelow.

Hastelow was part of a group of Manawatū competitors who went to the recent WKA world kickboxing championship in Wales.

The Fight Shop NZ athlete won gold in the K1 kickboxing 18-39 years, 79-83 kilogram, event and silver in the combat boxing 18-39 years, 79-83kg, competition.

“It was a pretty proud moment to be able to represent New Zealand, so it was pretty cool,” he said. “It’s still sinking in.”

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's top medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics: Our countdown continues

* New Zealand's greatest Summer Olympians: Stuff's countdown of our top 25 continues

* King in the Ring: Sam Hill training at same gym as Israel Adesanya in bid to launch MMA career



In the K1 kickboxing he had two fights, winning the semifinal by decision, then winning the final by TKO.

He said the final against a Brazilian competitor was an even, back-and-forward battle.

“I’ve been in the sport for a long time and had my highs and lows with it. It’s cool to be able to go to [the world championships], that’s the pinnacle.”

He said there were a lot of strong athletes at the competition. In the boxing event he won the semifinal, but lost the final by decision.

Hastelow is now back into training and may have a fight early next year.

The world championships are in Bali in 2023, but whether he could go would depend on family commitments.

His clubmate Brad Morgan also won a gold medal in the para K1 light 18-35 years, under-70kg, competition.

Tākaro BJJ-MMA’s Corey Governor finished third in the 35-44 years, 70-80kg, K1 light division and third in the 35-44, 70-80kg, low kick light grade.

Fellow Tākaro competitor Robert Baxter won a bronze in the 18-39 years, 76-79kg, glory rules category and was fifth in the 70-77kg MMA competition.

Lucas Bush, of Rangitīkei MMA, finished third-equal with fellow Kiwi Xavier Williams in the 70-77kg MMA competition.