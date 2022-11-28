United paceman Harris knocks over Freyberg

United paceman Jack Harris takes the wicket of Freyberg’s Thomas Walshe caught and bowled.

Harris took 5-22 from 5.2 overs as United beat Freyberg by 38 runs at Ongley Park on Saturday, bowling Freyberg out for 148 in 28.2 overs in pursuit of United’s 186-9.

Wet weather shortened the men’s games in Palmerston North and the round of women’s matches were abandoned.

Freyberg had been in a solid position in the low-scoring run chase.

Bevan Small and Bryn Wilson had mounted a rescue mission after a poor start where they were 31-3, then Small scored 38 and Wilson 40 to get them to 93-3.

But Harris got rid of Wilson and Small was out to spinner Tom O’Connor and they got the wobbles.

O’Connor, who took 3-22, and Harris knocked over the rest of the batting lineup and Freyberg fell short.

Earlier in United’s turn at bat, they had contributions from most of the top order, with Mason Hughes (36), Ben O’Connor (32) and Tom O’Connor (25) the best of them.

Freyberg spinners Luke Kerehoma (3-27) and Harry Wenham (2-44) and paceman Brad Fulton (2-24) were their main bowlers.

Rob Sheary helped carry Palmerston to a three-wicket win over Dannevirke in a full game at Dannevirke.

No 3 Sheary made 84 for the red caps as they chased down Dannevirke’s total of 211, reaching 215-7 in 44.3 overs.

The top order did the bulk of the work for Palmerston with openers Carlos Jensen (29) and Bayley Latter (40) putting on 73 for the first wicket.

Once they were gone it was left for Sheary, who faced 83 balls, to bat with the middle and lower order to get the job done as they lost regular wickets.

Earlier Dannevirke were bowled out in the 45th over and it was only a lower order partnership that boosted up their score.

Thomas Kuggeleijn scored 42 early on, but when he was out the score was 90-6.

Gareth Martin and Andrew Galloway came together with the score at 106-7 to salvage things and put on 99 runs for the eighth wicket.

Martin scored 48 and Galloway finished on 49 not out.

Palmerston bowlers Rian Lyver took 3-27 and Russell Swindells 2-42.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School held on in a close one to beat Old Boys by nine runs in a 35-over game at Boys’ High.

The schoolboys were put into to bat and scored 139-8, then restricted Old Boys to 130-7.

Boys’ High had few contributions from their batsmen except for 22 from opener Van Prenter and 48 not out from player coach Scott Davidson.

The Old Boys spinners were their most effective bowlers, with Trent McGrath taking 4-15 and Regan Fleming 2-33.

In reply Old Boys didn’t have many contributors either as their top scorers were McGrath with 27 and Scott Robson with 28.

Boys’ High seamers Aadesh Ganugapati and Matt Rowe took two wickets each.

The score from the game between Marist and Feilding was unavailable.