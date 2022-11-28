Horowhenua Civic Awards recognises district's most remarkable volunteers

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden presented five Civic Honours, three Certificates of Recognition, and 12 Youth Excellence Scholarships

Civic Honours and Certificates of Recognition were handed out to some of Horowhenua’s community figures during the 2022 Civic Honours Ceremony held last Tuesday.

Presented by mayor Bernie Wanden, five Civic Honours were awarded alongside three Certificates of Recognition.

In addition, 12 extraordinary young people received Youth Excellence Scholarships; an initiative that has been running for about 18 years.

The scholarships are awarded to some of the district’s outstanding athletes, scholars, performers and young volunteers.

So far, more than 200 young people have been acknowledged with a scholarship, which has assisted with costs for tertiary study, sporting equipment and travel.

Among the Civic Honours winners were Allyson Buck, who won the community affairs award for leading the catering team for the Wahine-Toa Women of Courage Programme. The programme is a full weekend facilitated by Levin Police to support women who have been in volatile relationships.

Equally, Jim and Sarah Harper received the civic award for services to conservation through a series of initiatives and community work around Foxton, aiding the town’s efforts to grow its tourism sector.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mayor Bernie Wanden said the cereminy was one of the district’s highlights of the year

At the ceremony, Wanden said it was one of the district’s highlights of the year.

“The annual event has been held since 1995, with people from all aspects of our community recognised for their service.

“These recognitions are an acknowledgement of long and commendable voluntary service to our community, and it is an honour to celebrate the awards recipients in this way.”

Wanden went on to highlight how volunteers were critical to making things happen that otherwise would not get done without their commitment.

Award recipients and their supporting friends and family were entertained by Imogen Williamson, a Kiribati Dance Trio and Sela Tosi who performed a Tongan dance during the ceremony, which began with the singing of the national anthem led by Youth Excellence Scholarship students.

The full list of winners is available on the Horowhenua District Council website.