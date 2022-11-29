Stags back in Palmerston North for first home game of one-day campaign

Fresh off an unbeaten 99, Dane Cleaver is back on home turf with the CD Stags to play Wellington in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

CRICKET: Fresh off a handsome nine-wicket win, a strong Central Districts squad has been named for their first home match of a one-day season in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Fitzherbert Park is Dane Cleaver’s home ground and, after having played a starring role in their win over Otago in Dunedin last week with a flamboyant knock of 99 not out, the wicketkeeper-batsman heads to Manawatū alongside Stags and Black Caps legend Ross Taylor, another Palmerston North Boys’ High School old boy.

The squad has been trimmed from 13 to 12 for the match, with left-arm seamer Ray Toole dropping out in order to play for the CD A team competing in the annual twenty20 quadrangular A tournament in Taupō against Auckland A, Northern Districts A and Otago A on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cleaver narrowly missed out on a third one-day century in the opening one-day win but, with a first-up victory, bonus point and useful net run rate in the bag, he wasn’t complaining.

“Obviously it's always nice to get a hundred, but the team result is the important thing,” said Cleaver.

“We’re always pretty happy when we get a nine-wicket win.”

Wednesday’s match will be Doug Bracewell's 50th one-dayer for CD and the all-rounder is also on the cusp of his 1000th run in the format.

Seth Rance meanwhile heads into the match needing just three more victims to reach the milestone of 100 one-day wickets for CD.

Greg Hay, Ben Smith and Joey Field are all out injured.

Entry is free and play starts at 11am.

After this game CD head to New Plymouth for another home match, a rematch with the hurting Otago Volts on Sunday.

CD (from): Will Young (Taranaki) captain, Doug Bracewell (Hawke’s Bay), Tom Bruce (Taranaki), Josh Clarkson (Nelson), Dane Cleaver (Manawatū), Jayden Lennox (Hawke’s Bay), Ajaz Patel (Hawke’s Bay), Brett Randell, Seth Rance (Wairarapa), Brad Schmulian (Hawke’s Bay), Ross Taylor (Wairarapa/Manawatu), Blair Tickner (Hawke’s Bay). Coach: Rob Walter.