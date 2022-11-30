Multi-million-dollar blowout for Foxton Pools upgrade

Work on the upgrade to Foxton Pools is due to begin in February.

The budget for the upgrade to Foxton Pools has increased by $3 million.

The much-needed improvements will allow the community year-round use of the pools and will include a new inbuilt spa pool, reception area, ventilation systems and future proofing for further development. Work is due to start in February 2023.

The project was initially allocated $2.6m, but the project budget is now $5,803,781.

The contract was awarded to pool specialist Apollo Projects and work would be completed in early 2024.

Currently a seasonal facility, Foxton Pools has historically only been open for use during the summer months.

Funding of $2.6m, a figure indicated by the quantity surveyor of the concept at the time, was allocated for the redevelopment with the intention construction would start in Autumn 2022.

Council officers were encouraged to seek external funding to allow more features to be added to the pool as funding became available and to ensure the facility was designed in a way to allow for future expansion.

Increasing material costs, volatile supply chains and a shortage of skilled workers contributed to rapid cost escalation across the construction sector.

The council received a larger indicative construction cost of $5.7m in April based on the preliminary design and outline specification completed in February.

The council approved an additional $2,859,507 at an August council meeting, bringing the total project budget to $5,803,781.

It received $200,000 from the Eastern and Central Community Trust and $200,000 from the Lottery Grants Board’s Te Tahua Hapori Ngā Whakaurunga to cover the cost of the spa pool.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said: “Play and active recreation make a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of all people.

“Aquatic centres are popular places for communities to connect and socialise, through play, sport, fitness, learning and events. We’re excited that the Foxton community will have year-round access to this.

“Upgrading the Foxton Pools makes physical exercise more accessible. It leads to happier, healthier people and better connected communities.”

The facility opened as an outdoor pool at Easton Park in 1927. It closed in 2007, but was never demolished.

In December that year, a new indoor aquatic centre opened on Main St.

The site housed a 25x10 metre (four-lane) pool, 10x5m teaching pool and a small toddlers’ pool.

Now 15 years old, the building is in poor condition.

High condensation and variable internal temperatures have caused structural decay and could become a safety issue.

The council engaged with the community on the future of the pools in November 2020 as part of the feasibility study.

Three options were presented to participants and it received 676 responses that supported building an all-year facility to better meet the needs of the community.

As part of the Long Term Plan 2021-2041, people were asked to consider five options: an indoor and outdoor leisure pool, a basic all-year pool, a seasonal outdoor leisure pool, a seasonal outdoor basic pool, or permanently closing the facility.

In response, the council agreed to demolish and replace the existing Foxton Pools building to allow year-round use, with no changes to the existing pools.

The new building will solve condensation issues with a better suited design and insulation, and visitors will be able to use a new inbuilt spa and reception area when the pools reopen in late 2023.

The pools will close the week before construction starts.