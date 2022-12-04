Arohanui Hospice fails to overturn employment ruling about public holiday payments

Arohanui Hospice Service Trust has failed to overturn an employment watchdog ruling about how it pays part-time employees for public holidays.

A Manawatū hospice has failed to overturn an employment watchdog ruling which clarified how it had to pay part-time employees for public holidays, even when those workers would not have been rostered on those days.

Judge Joanna Holden​ said in her ruling she recognised the oddity, but that was the way the employment agreement was written.

Arohanui Hospice Service Trust​ and New Zealand Nurses Organisation​ have been in a legal battle over public holiday pay at the trust for some time, with the issue cropping up over the 2018/19 Christmas period.

The collective agreement for nurses stated any part-time workers who worked set days each week got public holiday provisions if they usually worked the day the holiday fell on.

But for part-time workers, those who worked more than 40% of the days the public holiday fell on in the three months leading to the holiday was entitled to public holiday provisions.

For example, someone who worked more than 40% of the Mondays in the three months leading up to Easter Monday would get public holiday provisions for that day.

However, part-timers in the in-patient unit were rostered varying days each fortnight.

The trust thought part-timers only got public holiday provisions if they were rostered to work the public holiday, but the union disagreed.

They believed the agreement’s wording meant part-timers got public holiday provisions if they were rostered on the holiday or not, as long as they had hit the 40% threshold.

The Employment Relations Authority sided with the union, but the trust took the case to the Employment Court.

In a judgment issued in November, Holden said the union’s argument stood up.

That interpretation meant employees who were never intended to work the public holiday would nonetheless benefit from being paid an extra day above their agreed number of shifts.

“However, that is what the [collective agreement] provides for.”

The Holidays Act set out the minimum requirements around public holiday payment, but there was nothing wrong with having better requirements in a contract, Holden said.