Manawatū and surrounding areas to benefit from climate-friendly transport funding

Levin, which has State Highway 1 cutting the town in two, is set to get better cycling infrastructure.

Getting on a bike in Levin or catching a bus in Palmerston North is set to become much nicer, thanks to successful applications for climate-friendly transport funding.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ announced on Sunday a range of projects selected to get a slice of $350 million as part of the Transport Choices package.

The projects, funded from the climate emergency response fund, are focused on low- and no-emissions transport to reduce the need for cars.

Levin was earmarked as one of 14 flagship projects, with plans to create a cycle network throughout the town.

READ MORE:

* Mayors across North Island frustrated at lack of funds for key transport projects

* Wheels set to turn on massive Palmerston North transport plan

* Decade-long Manawatū transport plan heavy on roads, light on rail and cycling



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cyclists say independence, health, and the environment are all reasons for cycling Christchurch's flat streets.

The fact the town’s population is expected to grow remarkably was pointed out as a reason why it was a flagship project.

The town has very poor transport options outside of private cars, with the main street – which is also State Highway 1 – having almost no room for cyclists.

Those cyclists, as well as the significant population of senior citizens on foot and large scooters, also have to battle to get across the main trunk line.

The network would aim to make it easier to cross those key transport routes.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere​ said the city got funding for a better cycling network and improvements to bus infrastructure.

The bus improvements included better shelters, digital timetable displays and better lighting.

“This is fantastic news for our community and is part of our work to upgrade New Zealand’s transport infrastructure system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come.”

Tararua also got some funding to improve footpaths along busy roads, something Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty was pleased to hear.

“Projects like these are essential for our community as they help improve the safety of pedestrians, particularly children, which gives people more choices and confidence when deciding how they move around the region.”

Sunday’s announcement does not mean improvements will start immediately.

The announcement just means the projects get to go through a two-stage process with Waka Kotahi, firstly refining and scoping the proposals before construction begins.

The projects should be built by the end of 2024.