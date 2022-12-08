What's on in Manawatū: December 8 - 11, 2022

Thursday

Thank You Aotearoa Tour: Celebrate with players from the world champion Black Ferns, 3.30pm at Te Marae o Hine / The Square.

Spontaneous Christmas Calamity: 7.30pm at The Dark Room, Palmerston North. A Christmas adventure based on what the audience tells the cast. Also Friday night, Dec 15-17.

Friday

Ripship & Swallow the Rat: From 8pm at Snails: Artist Run Space in Palmerston North. All ages. Sci-fi psych-rock duo Ripship touring in support of their debut LP 'Fearsome Engine'. Expect heavy riffs, off-kilter beats and deep synth loops. Joined by post-punk outfit Swallow the Rat with local support from First Move.

Christmas Avenue of Trees: 6pm to 8.30pm, war memorial hall, Chamberlain St, Levin. Walk amongst more than 60 decorated Christmas trees, watch local dancers and get your photo taken with Santa. Also Saturday and Sunday. Free entry but donations for food bank welcomed.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Saturday

Blowout Comedy: 8pm at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North. Stand-up featuring Dan Brader, Kajun Campbell Brooking, Scottish comic Ryan McGhee, plus local talent including Dylan Stewart.

Christmas at the Races: From noon at Awapuni Racecourse. A day full of festive entertainment, live music, food, drink and racing. Admission from $10 to $200.

A Celtic Christmas: 7.30pm at the Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North. A Christmas love story with Irish dancing, heartfelt ballads and classic carols. Tickets $65 to $115.

Carols for Christmas: 3pm at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Palmerston North. The Renaissance Singers are providing the opportunity to join them in their annual festive concert. $20/$15.

Picnic in the Pinetum: 10.30am to 4pm at Ian McKean Pinetum, Renfrew Rd, Rangiwahia. Pack a picnic and spend the day exploring the pinetum while listening to live music by Bullfrog Rata. Free entry.

Christmas Carnival: 5pm to 9pm at Levin Adventure Park. Kiwiana-themed Santa Parade on Oxford St followed by a Christmas Carnival from 5.30pm at the adventure park

Woodville Christmas Market: 9am at Fountaine Square, with a variety of stalls and refreshments, plus competitions for best costumes and window display.

Sunday

Feilding Christmas Parade: Floats will parade from Manfeild Park down the streets and through to Manchester Square from 2pm. Feilding's town centre will be closed to all traffic for the carnival, featuring 100s of non-food and food stalls. Fun begins from 10am.

Merry Main Street: 9am to 3pm on Main St in Foxton. Inaugural event featuring market and craft stalls, food trucks, live entertainment, children’s games and a visit from Saint Nick. Free entry.

Ongoing

Fantasy Cave Pop-up Christmas: 10am to 4pm, daily until Christmas at the Fountain Theatre in Dannevirke. Admission is by donation/koha and photographs with Santa are $5.

Life Drawing With Models: Noon each Thursday at Studio on the Square, 47 The Square, Palmerston North. Weekly social drawing class. Easels and model provided. Class is untutored. $5.

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.