Palmerston North students recognised for innovation skills

Cornerstone Christian School students Hamish Couperus, left, and Matthew Smith with the kinetic sculpture they built to qualify for the Architects Grapple 2022 maker-space camp in Christchurch.

BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS: Two Palmerston North teens who came up with a way of delivering aid during a disaster have been recognised for their innovation and design skills in a national competition.

Cornerstone Christian School students Matthew Smith, 17, and Hamish Couperus, 17, were part of a team that won the Architects Grapple 2022 maker-space camp innovation and engineering competition in Christchurch in the recent school holidays. The other team members Rayen Lee, Niko Snell and Sam Boyle are from Auckland.

They built an artificial intelligence-controlled drone that recognises hand gestures, then delivers aid for emergency responders.

The brief for their project was the year was 2050 and Christchurch floods three times a year. They were able to use 3D printers, laser cutters and robot equipment for their project.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū pupils take on best in robotics world

* World robotics championships shift online

* Success for Manawatū teacher at world robotics championships



The drone they built is able to send data to a live feed, displaying where people are, so the drone can deliver supplies.

It took them a couple of days to design, build and test the drone, and there were a couple of sleepless nights while they were working.

Couperus said the drone cost about $400 to make, so it could be built at a fraction of the price of others.

They were both happy to win the prize money, but the experience of being at the event and working with other talented students was even better.

Supplied The drone the students built is designed to deliver aid to people in a disaster zone.

To qualify for the national final, Smith and Couperus submitted a kinetic sculpture that has two spinners based on the windmills in Manawatū.

They are also working on building a fixed-wing, remote-control aeroplane.

Smith, the school’s deputy head boy, has applied to go to the prestigious United States University Massachusetts Institute of Technology next year.

Cornerstone Christian School technology teacher Gareth Bell said the pair were some of the most teachable, innovative and passionate technology students he had taught.

“All those hours of covering the dining room table with electronics and the garage floor with sawdust are now bearing fruit.

“[At the competition] they built a payload deploying drone, I can only wonder about what they’ll be creating in 10 years’ time.”