Police car heading to fleeing incident hits cyclist in Palmerston North

Police are at an address on McLeavey Dr in Palmerston North after a vehicle was stolen in the town on Wednesday.

A police car has struck a cyclist while heading to a job involving a stolen vehicle in Palmerston North.

Police are searching for the occupants of a red Ford Courier that was believed to have been stolen from a Rugby St address early Wednesday morning.

A police media spokesperson said the vehicle fled after it was signalled to stop at 9.10am.

The red ute had been spotted near the SPCA on Keith St just after 9am by the car's owner, who had contacted police.

A police media spokesperson said the vehicle was followed by police at road speed.

It was later found abandoned, with a blown out tyre, on Roberts Line.

The offenders fled, and it is believed they have stolen another vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday night that one person, an 18-year-old man, was arrested in relation to the event.

“He was arrested on an existing warrant and our enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

The warrants to arrest related to firearms, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The man was expected to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

A police car dispatched to assist with locating those involved had “a minor collision with a cyclist on their way to the scene”, said the spokesperson.

“The cyclist is being assessed by ambulance and has moderate injuries.”

A St John spokesperson said they were called to a motor vehicle incident at 9.09am and transported one patient to Palmerston North Hospital.

Officers were searching the nearby streets of Kelvin Grove Rd and McLeavey and Hillcrest drives.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff This Ford Courier was stolen from a Palmerston North address early on Wednesday morning but later spotted by its owner who called police. A search is now under way for the alleged thieves.

Several police officers, including dog handlers, could be seen clearing a house on McLeavey Dr at 10.30am. Occupants of the home were visibly upset with their presence.

A bystander, who knew the owner of the red ute, said the vehicle was one he used to take to the Speedway track.

“He was down here this morning and spotted his car. Then they [the police] hit them outside the SPCA...that’s where they first got them.”

She said her own vehicle had been stolen last year and it was used in a ramraid in Longburn.

“I didn’t even know until I saw the pictures [in the media]. It’s pretty slack if you ask me...and these guys just don’t care.”

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff A cyclist was hit by a police car heading to the scene.

A spokesperson at the nearby Cornerstone Christian School said it had heard there was a police presence in the area but they had not had any contact from officers.

“We haven’t been notified to go into lockdown yet, but we are just waiting and talking to our deputy principal and figuring that out right now.

“Everyone is okay at the moment and usually the procedure would be that police would either pop in or ring us and tell us to go into lockdown, and we haven’t had that yet.”

The police spokesperson said they understood lockdown was considered, but it was not required by police.

Meanwhile, a lady waiting to get a warrant of fitness on her vehicle at VTNZ on Jasper Pl said she was almost clipped by a tinted Mazda Premacy being driven erratically.

Dayna, who did not want to provide her surname, said she was parked in her car at about 1.30pm when she turned and saw a vehicle coming towards her.

“I was just parked...when I turned behind me and seen him coming screaming up behind me from around the corner.

“He took the corner really right, and almost clipped the front of me. He then didn’t stop and cut across four lanes heading towards JFK (John F Kennedy Dr) and that’s the last I seen.”

She said there were about five police cars following the vehicle.

People are asked to immediately report any vehicle seen speeding or driving erratically in the Palmerston North area to police on 111.