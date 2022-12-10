Back Issues: Christmas - a time to dust off those memories

Dusting off the Christmas tree in Foxton. This image was taken for a story that ran in the Manawatū Evening Standard on December 24, 1965.

Tracey Armstrong is team leader for heritage at the Palmerston North City Library. Jaime Ridge is the library’s heritage processing and digitisation coordinator.

December already? How did that happen?

For many people it’s time to find your Christmas tree and pull it out of storage.

After you blow the dust away and sneeze a couple of times, do you ever get side-tracked by that box of family photos?

Feel nostalgic over a case of old-fashioned projector slides? Or, have a sentimental moment reading your grandparents’ letters and diaries?

READ MORE:

* Belgian experts set up shop at Avalon Studios to preserve audiovisual taonga

* Back Issues: Palmerston North through the eyes of Local History Week

* Waimate Museum and Archives films to be digitised



Perhaps you think: “One day I really must go through these and organise them properly.”

Does ‘one day’ ever come?

A scary fact of modern life is the dynamic pace of technology makes formats obsolete at the rate of ‘yesterdays’.

It’s hard enough to explain to our rangatahi why everyone wore blue bell-bottomed suits and had handle-bar moustaches at 1970s weddings, let alone the whole period wasn’t tinged a burnt sunset orange.

Try explaining why dad has a fondness for an old C90 mix tape from 1996, because (while he can’t play it any more) it was given to him by his then-girlfriend, now wife.

Unknown/Stuff The revue show 'Talk of the Town' was established by Bruce Harris (centre) with performances beginning in February 1976 at the former Centrepoint premises on Broadway Ave. It was believed to be the only revue of its kind in New Zealand at the time.

Or the catastrophic disappointment that you can’t embarrass your 21-year-old because the video of them weeing on the Priest during their Christening is trapped on a decades old handy-cam tape.

Suddenly the reason ‘one day’ may never come is patently clear.

Sometimes 40-year-old photographs degrade faster than those that are 80.

We lose recordings made only 20 years ago when the tape breaks.

We have boxes of VHS and no idea whether it’s a recording of Uncle Bob’s first steps or a re-run of Ally McBeal.

At least Granny’s photo album can be opened. Pity about the mould. And the silverfish. And the coffee you spilt while hunting out that Christmas tree.

So how can you make ‘one day’ happen this holiday period? There are two things to consider – preservation and access.

Unknown/Stuff Robert Reaburn survived WWI only to be struck down by influenza at age 28 on his return home. His grave is the shape of a trench with sandbags surrounding it. The Manawatū Standard, November 28, 1918, described Reaburns’s 2.5 years of service: “He took part in five battles, including the Somme and Messines, and was eventually gassed at Armentieres and invalided home. About two weeks ago he developed influenza with pneumonia complications from which he failed to survive.”

Preservation is removing items from places where bugs and vermin can eat them. It’s also about putting them somewhere cool where temperature and humidity doesn’t fluctuate a lot.

If you’re really thinking of getting into a serious project you can google archival supplies and order acid-free, pH-neutral materials for storage.

You might also visit the Heritage team at the Palmerston North City Library and discuss options for preservation or consider the donation of materials of local interest to the Ian Matheson City Archive.

Now to the access problem.

Converting older formats like VHS or cassette tapes do require old hardware like the choice boom-box you carried proudly on your shoulders, circa. 1989, providing your mean machine still has plenty of boom left.

Fortunately, there are free computer programmes like Audacity that are useful for digitisation at home.

Photographs and negatives are a much easier problem to solve.

Leith Haarhoff/Stuff An example of ‘captured history’ from December 2016. Kairanga School wins second prize in the school floats category at the Christmas Parade.

The City Library enables free digitisation on the second floor. A quick 10-minute tutorial and you’ll be digitising prints, negatives and slides, and saving them to your USB or hard drive me he tē (like a boss).

Once digitised, thanks to cloud storage tools, you can share copies of your precious taonga with loved ones across the world.

All without having to handle Granny’s black and white prints again. Remember that coffee spill?

What if your family treasure is also a community treasure?

Manawatū Heritage is an innovative, award-winning online repository of local memories.

Not only can you search, share and download from a rich storehouse of items, anyone can make an account and use the ‘Contribute’ feature to write an article, upload new media as you go, or select existing images from the site.

A great example of the latter is the Manawatū Evening Standard Negative collection.

The Heritage team is working steadily through organising and digitising tens of thousands of images from the paper, dating from the late 1950s through to early 1999.

Now you know that, you may be worried about your 21-year-old finding that photo of you getting arrested at a student riot.

Even better (or worse, depending on your viewpoint) they could write a full-fledged dissertation on the topic and upload to Manawatū Heritage, complete with references and oral interviews.

Their very own virtual scrapbook to share with family, friends and community.

Manawatū Heritage is not just for individuals. For community groups, schools, clubs and local businesses, the value in recording your struggles and successes creates a colourful cultural tapestry, stitching an ara (path) for future generations.

Our local history resonates through a variety of mediums including photos, photo albums, posters, audio reminisces, magazines, diaries, letters, books, articles, physical objects, videos, maps, postcards, art works and much more.

It is presently home to more than 38,450 items dating back to the 1800s.

What makes Manawatū Heritage so powerful is it is open for anyone to easily search and access online – a virtual wealth of history at your fingertips.

With tools like this available history is no longer an idea relegated to a faded distant past.

History is happening right now, today, this hour, this minute - all around us. It’s simple, it’s complex, it’s endlessly interesting and it’s up to us to capture.

You only have to run a Manawatū Heritage search on ‘“Covid'’' to understand the importance and impact of recording life as it happens.

Even more poignant the history is local; the people and places recognisable and relatable.

Access to materials on the Covid-19 pandemic is the future equivalent of being able to find resources on the influenza epidemic from more than 100 years earlier.

As you enjoy the Christmas Concert in Te Marae o Hine, or Christmas parades around the region this month, think about how they (and you) will be considered ‘vintage’ in 2072.

Manawatū Heritage is yours. It is about the community and for the community. Plus, you can contribute right now.

Wishing you all a safe festive season in the company of good friends and whānau.

May many precious memories ensue.

Meri Kirihimete.