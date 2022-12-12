Taking a storybook adventure through the woods at Mt Lees Reserve

On the search for the Grizzled Grist at Mt Lees reserve.

The historic Mt Lees homestead in Manawatū was once home to some of the nation’s political and economic giants.

Now, the woodlands are home to mythical ones as well.

A new adventure zone, which for regulatory reasons is referred to as such despite resembling a playground, is a space for kids to climb, play, explore, and read among the tall trees surrounding the homestead.

It was designed as such to blend in with the peaceful and natural surroundings of the woods in a way that a typical steel framed playground would not.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Pupils from Puddleducks preschool and Hiwinui School listen intently to author Juliette MacIver. She worked with Manawatū District Libraries and Gecko Press bring the story-walk concept to Mt Lees Reserve in time for summer.

The adventure zone also features a pathway lined with signposts that feature lines from Juliette MacIver’s children’s book The Grizzled Grist Does Not Exist, which was released in September.

The pathway eventually concludes at a wood carving of the Grizzled Grist monster itself.

The project opened this month with Manawatū district mayor Helen Worboys, deputy mayor Michael Ford, and a group of children from Hiwinui School undertaking the story walk.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Puddleducks preschool pupils, from left, Ezra Bruce, 4, Charlotte de la Haye, 4, and Rosalie Rees, 4, listen to the storyboard presentation by author Juliette MacIver.

Together the children sat with MacIver among the tress. She talked them through the story with an animated introduction of laughs and games, before leading them down the path to the Grizzled Grist carving.

Worboys praised the addition of the adventure zone to one of the district’s best reserves.

“This is all part of our strategy with our parks and playgrounds around the district and Mt Lees really is the jewel in our crown.

“With the support of the Wilson family, who originally gifted it, we’ve made something just a little bit different from a normal playground.

“It's in a natural environment and it’s a great place to bring the kids, have a picnic, and just enjoy the peace and quiet.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The kids get up close and personal with the Grizzled Grist.

The school children were accompanied by parents from the local community who had brought their young children out for the day, some of whom said the adventure zone would make Mt Lees a favourite for family outings.

The Porirua author’s joy at seeing her creation carved in wood was palpable.

“I’m more astounded by the whole thing than I thought, to walk through a forest and see all of your inner pictures that were created by my amazing friend Sarah, who's such a brilliant illustrator.”

MacIver said despite the Grizzled Grist being a monster, she tried her best to strike a balance between it being a serious threat but not too scary for 3 to 4-year-old children.

“And Sarah was kind of leaning a bit more towards maybe a friendlier monster. And so I think she did brilliantly to render him kind of cute, but a bit scary at the same time.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Children’s author Juliette MacIver bringing her story to life for children from Hiwinui School.

The Mt Lees homestead was built by Sir James Wilson, the Palmerston North electorate’s first MP and the first president of what is now Federated Farmers.

Its most famous occupant was Ormond Wilson, a Labour Party politician, BBC journalist and chairman of the Historic Places Trust.

The house has undergone a long term renovation after languishing for years since the last occupant, a bed and breakfast, closed in 2020 when council decided not to renew the lease.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Mt Lees homestead and grounds.

Since then, the homestead endured an occupation by squatters in 2021, who claimed ownership of the land under a spurious common law interpretation.

Deputy mayor Michael Ford said the adventure zone was far from the final step in the homestead’s rejuvenation.

“We do see it as being sort of an educational hub as well. In particular, the homestead is likely to be used for class visits.

“It's a unique mixture of natural native bush and some exciting exotics that are kind of unique to New Zealand.

“It’s got huge potential.”