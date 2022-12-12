Schoolchildren nurture their relationship with enviroment through murals

Shannon School pupli Hēmi Harrington leaps over painted rocks and stones which are part of the school's new art display.

A Horowhenua school is telling the stories and histories of its rohe through a new mural display.

Shannon School has just unveiled a series of murals around the school grounds pupils have been working on all year with artist Wendy Hodder.

The children have learnt about Shannon’s history and the natural environment.

Art on the murals include the Tararua Range, the Manawatū River, flora and fauna in the area, images relating to the school and its history, and landmarks of the past and present in Shannon.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shannon School pupils Ahnama O'Sullivan, left, and Delphie Knox, with artist Wendy Hodder, have been working on murals that tell the stories of their area.

Poutu Marae, huia feathers and harakeke (flax plant) are also displayed.

A dawn unveiling was held on Friday morning, then a pōwhiri later in the day welcomed people to school to view the art. The children involved explained the murals to guests.

Pupil Abi Harrington, 13, explained part of one of the murals: “The stars represent the different cultures at the school. We have quite a few different cultures in our school.

“No matter where we are in the world, you can always see the stars”.

Another mural has a tall kahikatea tree, with potatoes at its base.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Christine Swami, left, and Abi Harrington show off one of the school's new murals.

Xavier Zoie, 13, and Hēmi Harrington, 10, said the mural symbolised the multiple trees that grew in the area and the bird life, as well as the potatoes harvested by farmers.

Deputy principal Lois Erceg-Erkilic said the children were the centre of the school’s learning.

“It’s about nurturing and growing the relationships with the whenua, the awa, the river, the moana, growing that relationship with flora and fauna, with the tangata, the people.”

As part of the project for one mural, teacher Rhea Hyde took a group of the children on a journey, starting at the base of the Tararua Range, following the Mangaore Stream to the Manawatū River, to the Foxton River Loop, the Manawatū Estuary and out to the ocean.

Teacher Wylie Te Peeti said the project was bringing Māoritanga (Māori culture) and Pākehā together and was making the school a community place.