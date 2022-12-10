A people's pastel painting for Palmerston North

The Esplanade miniature railway painting is revealed and framed after being painted by 161 residents from across the community.

A community art project involving brush strokes from more than 150 people has received its final touches.

Under the guidance of artist Darren Wallace, 161 Palmerston North residents contributed to a pastel painting of a vintage train from the Esplanade Scenic Railway.

The painting depicts a full train of passengers at one of the crossings, flanked by a blossoming tree in spring.

Wallace said it was a big honour to be involved in such a well-loved community project.

“Everybody loves the railway.

“There’s not much in the way of merchandise or stuff celebrating it, so I thought let’s get a couple hundred people involved and change that.”

Wallace took more than a month to complete the painting by inviting people on the streets of Palmerston North, visiting schools, the local radio station and even the mayor’s office to take part.

The journey of the pastel painting began at his Art Trail Manawatū exhibition in October.

The result was a painting created by residents of all ages and walks of life.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Darren Wallace guides Jake Cassels-Hehir ,10, as his paints his contribution.

Wallace reflected on the romanticism around trains that many people still held.

“I grew up in Dannevirke and my Dad had a parcel contract with the post office. The rail car would come in and I remember being half scared and half excited by it all.

”You just have all these memories around the rail and they’re always fond ones.”

This is the first painting commissioned, with a series of prints planned as merchandise, allowing the railway to sell products that will assist in its ongoing operating costs.

The red DA 1969 locomotive, for example, the oldest train in the fleet of three, is in need of repairs that could amount to thousands of dollars.

With ride prices remaining at just $3 for a return trip, having merchandise available for train ride enthusiasts provides another way to cover costs.

Palmerston North Scenic Railway vice president Grant Taylor said he had already made a start selling the prints.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Darren Wallace says people still hold a lot of romanticism for locomotives.

“I took some hot-off-the-press prints along to our end-of-year function last weekend and they’ve already proved to be a hit with our members.”

The prints are now in stock in sizes A3 and A4 and depending on sales figures, the railway committee has approved Wallace to paint the other two locomotives across next year and progressively adding more items that people can collect.

“I tend to jump around with what I’m painting, from landscapes to portraits to man-made stuff. But I really love this project and I’m committed to keep building on the rail shop and see how long they want me.”

The painting has been professionally framed in rimu and will be exhibited alongside the prints at Victoria Station over summer.

In an envelope on the back of the frame are the signatures of the 161 artists who shared in the creation of the painting.