Manawatū women continue their run of form with win over Hawke's Bay

Manawatū batswoman Mikaela Greig tees off against Hawke's Bay in their Shrimpton Trophy match at Fitzherbert Park on Sunday.

CRICKET: The Manawatū women’s rep team had their third eight-wicket win in as many matches as they continued their good run of form in the Shrimpton Trophy.

Manawatū beat Hawke’s Bay by eight wickets in their 40-over clash at Fitzherbert Park on Sunday and are on top on the table.

Manawatū won the toss and put Hawke’s Bay in to bat and held them to 140-5, then chased it down with 11 overs to spare, reaching 141-2.

Hawke’s Bay had a good 87-run partnership for the third wicket between Kerry Tomlinson and Sophie Pyott, who made 48 and 44, respectively.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sam Mackinder, right, gets home for a single.

But captain Jess Watkin got rid of Tomlinson with her spin and Pyott was run out, and Hawke’s Bay didn’t have anyone else go on.

Manawatū seamer Jessica Ogden was their pick of the bowlers with 2-31.

In their chase Manawatū lost a couple of early wickets, but knocked off the runs in 29 overs.

Sam Mackinder and Mikaela Greig had an unbeaten stand of 107 runs for the third wicket and got them across the line.

Greig scored a run-a-ball 65 not out and Mackinder made 46 not out.

Manawatū’s next match is after Christmas, where they host Taranaki on January 8.

Men’s and women’s club cricket on Saturday was rained off.

Hawke’s Bay 140-5 (Kerry Tomlinson 48, Sophie Pyott 44; Jessica Ogden 2-31) lost to Manawatū 141-2 (Mikaela Greig 65*, Sam Mackinder 46*) by eight wickets.