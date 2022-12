Police staff were at the scene overnight and are making inquiries.

Police have remained at the scene of a large shed fire in Whanganui overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said crews were called to the blaze at 2.32am on Monday.

“Two fire trucks from Whanganui Station attended and departed the incident by 4.55am.”

A police media spokesperson said police were called to assist FENZ with a shed fire on Wilkie St.

“Police staff were at the scene overnight and are making inquiries.”

More to come.