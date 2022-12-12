Nurses, midwives to get fast-tracked residency, PM announces ... read more

Two people taken to hospital, scene guard for Whanganui shed fire

16:01, Dec 12 2022
Police staff were at the scene overnight and are making inquiries.
Two people have been taken to hospital with burns after a shed fire in Whanganui on Monday.

The incident occurred at a residential property on Wilkie St, which remained under police guard overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said crews were called to the blaze at 2.32am.

“Two fire trucks from Whanganui Station attended and departed the incident by 4.55am.”

Acting Mānawatu-Whanganui District manager Aaron Summerhays said the shed was well involved when crews arrived.

Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital as precautionary measure with superficial burns, he said.

”They [firefighters] got it extinguished, and an investigator has been there this morning.”

A police media spokesperson said police were called to assist FENZ with a shed fire on Wilkie St.

“Police staff were at the scene overnight and are making inquiries.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 