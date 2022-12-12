Two people taken to hospital, scene guard for Whanganui shed fire

Police staff were at the scene overnight and are making inquiries.

Two people have been taken to hospital with burns after a shed fire in Whanganui on Monday.

The incident occurred at a residential property on Wilkie St, which remained under police guard overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said crews were called to the blaze at 2.32am.

“Two fire trucks from Whanganui Station attended and departed the incident by 4.55am.”

Acting Mānawatu-Whanganui District manager Aaron Summerhays said the shed was well involved when crews arrived.

Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital as precautionary measure with superficial burns, he said.

”They [firefighters] got it extinguished, and an investigator has been there this morning.”

A police media spokesperson said police were called to assist FENZ with a shed fire on Wilkie St.

“Police staff were at the scene overnight and are making inquiries.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.