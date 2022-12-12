Hemingway misses out on NZ title with loss to Meleisea

Sequita Hemingway still has hopes of fighting for a title.

BOXING: Manawatū boxer Sequita Hemingway still has hopes of fighting for a title despite a loss in her latest bout.

Hemingway was beaten by Alrie Meleisea in Auckland on Friday night, where the Pro Box New Zealand heavyweight title was on the line.

New Zealand-born Samoan descendant Meleisea won her first New Zealand title against Tongan Nailini Helu in 2017.

Five years later she now has her third professional boxing title to her name after Friday’s win.

Hemingway (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe) was ranked third in the WBA leading into this fight.

After eight rounds the judge's scorecards read 80-73, 79-73 and 78-74, with Meleisea winning by unanimous decision.

Hemingway now has a record of one win and two losses in her short pro career.

Meleisea now puts herself in the world title picture, possibly against world No 1, New Zealander Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Te Orewai).

Meleisea thanked her trainer and everyone in the crowd. Now the question was would she take on Lani Daniels for a world title?

“Anytime, anywhere, any place,” she said, officially calling out Daniels for a world title shot.

The world champion in the heavyweight division is Hanna Gabriels, who won the unified WBA and WBC World titles in April 2021.

She is at risk of losing her title due to inactivity. But the WBO and IBF are vacant, which gives Daniels and Meleisea an opportunity to fight for either of the titles.

After the fight, Hemingway saidshe would be keen for a rematch with Meleisea.

However, she wouldn’t mind a crack at South Pacific (PBCNZ version) super middleweight champion Helu.