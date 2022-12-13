Six gold medals among medal haul for schools athletes

St Peter's College student Addira Collette won the senior girls 200m at the national secondary schools athletics championships at Inglewood.

ATHLETICS: Manawatū schools must be delighted with the results from their athletes at the New Zealand secondary school track and field championships in Inglewood.

Six gold medals, three silver medals and five bronze medals, plus numerous personal bests highlighted the achievements.

Forbes Kennedy produced the first gold, winning the senior boys long jump with a personal best 6.94m.

Chayille Collette won the senior girls 100m in 11.98 seconds, with sister Addira second in 12.21s.

READ MORE:

* Battle of the twins in athletic champs sprint races

* Athletes shake off winter cobwebs with solid workout

* Inter-island success for young athletes



Addira won the 200m in 24.60s, with Kimberley Walsh third in 25.32s.

Then in one of the most impressive displays, Jayde Rolfe joined the Collette twins and Walsh to give St Peter’s College the senior girls 4x100m relay title winning in a record time of 47.53s.

Courtney Fitzgibbon won the junior girls 2000m steeples in 7m 19.39s after earlier in the championships winning a bronze medal in 3000m in 10m 16.19s.

Another athlete to win both gold and bronze medals was Emma Ferguson of Nga Tawa Diocesan School, winning the senior girls 1500m in 4m 35.49s and finishing third in the 800m in 2m12.64s

The final gold medal went to the Palmerston North Girls’ High junior girls 4x400m relay team of Hannah Cadzow, Emma Verry, Tayler Trow and Hayley Cornwall. They won their event in 4m 10.63s.

Cornwall had earlier picked up the bronze medal in the junior girls 1500m.

One of the most exciting events was the senior girls high jump, where Amber Trow produced a big personal best, clearing 1.72m to claim the silver medal, clearing the same height as the winner.

Juliet McKinlay is a Palmerston North club member, but attends Whanganui Collegiate School and she took the silver medal in the junior girls triple jump.

Ari Bennett gave Freyberg High School a bronze medal, finishing third in the junior boys 2000m walk.

Being able to produce personal bests at championships is a bonus.

Looking at the efforts of our junior girls, Hannah Cadzow reduced her 400m personal best down from 62.45s to 61.92s.

Tayler Trow competed in the 300m hurdles and was able to reduce her personal best down from 51.41s to 49.18s in the heats and further reduced to 48.61s in the final.

She also increased her high jump personal best from 1.47m to 1.50m.

Emma Verry’s championship makes for interesting reading. She went into the championships with a best 65.78s for the 400m, which she reduced to 64.32s.

In the 800m, her best was 2m 33.6s, which she reduced to 2m 29.92s in the heats, then further reduced it to 2m 28.89s in the semifinal.

Then in the 1500m she was able to reduce her best from 5m 29.60s down to 5m 20.67s.

She was also part of the winning 4x400m relay and was seventh in the year 9 road race. An enormous workload with great results.

In the junior boys, Justin Cunningham ran in 800m, reducing his season’s best from 2m 12.2s down to 2m 9.42s in the heats, then down again to 2m 9.11s in the semifinal.

Taylor Hall was another to produce a personal best with his 54.26s time in his 400m heat.

Looking at the results from the road races, Alec Ball was the best of the Manawatū athletes, finishing fourth in the junior boys race.

Sam Stichbury was 12th in the senior boys race, while in the girls year 9 race Emma Verry was seventh and Tayla Cornwall 11th.

Another athlete’s performances I have been following closely is Westlake Boys’ High School’s Thomas Cowan, the son of Nic Cowan, one of Palmerston North’s best athletes.

Like his dad Thomas is coached by George McConachy.

He ran a personal best 1m 53.01s for second in the senior boys 800m, then just missed out on bringing his school team victory in the 4x400m relay, being awarded second in a blanket finish, recording an identical time to the winning team.

♦ The Palmerston North club is running its ribbon day at the Massey Community Athletics Track, starting at 10am.

This is the ideal event for all those intending to compete at the Colgate Games in Whanganui next month.

♦ A great result from the Special Olympics summer Games in Hamilton was Ryan Smith proving to be one of the event’s outstanding athletes, winning the 1500m and 3000m races, and was part of the winning 4x100m relay team.

♦ The Manawatū Striders’ super sevens series is fast approaching, with the first of the series on January 17.

Register online on their webpage before December 31 and get early bird series pass for $20.

Family passes also available and discounted for December.