Young robot builders off to United States

College Street Normal School pupils Andi Brebner, left, Toby Carpenter, Harris Rose and Ryan Doley are heading to the world championships in the United States after winning a title at the VEX IQ nationals championships.

College Street Normal School took 11 teams to the recent VEX IQ national robotics championships in Lower Hutt and one team, the 2223H CSNS Brobots, qualified to go to the VEX IQ world championships in Dallas, Texas next year.

In the winning team was Toby Carpenter, Andi Brebner, Harris Rose and Ryan Doley. The 10-year-olds won the amaze, teamwork champion and robot skills champion awards.

The world championships were held online last year due to Covid-19, but will be in person next year.

Teacher in charge Clive Robertson said the team was excited about going.

“They have worked really hard for three terms. They have to design, build and programme the robot.

“We had 11 different robots and all of them were quite different,” Robertson said.

Four other teams won awards: 2223C CSNS Geekybots (sportsmanship), 2223D CSNS PIEES (energy), 2223J CSNS Voltage (create) and 2223K CSNS MVB (build).

VEX robotics involves teams designing, building, coding, testing, problem-solving and driving a robot to successfully complete the challenge.

The object of the competition was to build a robot that collected discs from a dispenser and shoot the discs into a scoring zone.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Pupils from the 11 College Street Normal School teams that went to the national championships, along with​​​​​​ mascot Malcolm.

“They went through a lot of designs during the design process. This could be version 20, maybe,” Robertson said.

Now the team was working on sponsorship and fundraising to cover the costs of getting to the United States.

Robertston said the school’s robotics programme was part of its focus on “steam” subjects – science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.

The teams had to attend a 90-minute session each week during school and a three-hour session every fortnight on weekends.