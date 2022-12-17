Back Issues: Electric vehicles - a good idea 'never goes out of fashion'

In August 1917 two electric lorries drove silently into The Square, “creating a great deal of interest in…men interested in up-to-date traction.”

These were Walker Electric Trucks and had been bought by the Rongotea Dairy Company for cream collection from local farms.

It was the first dairy factory in Aotearoa to invest in electric vehicles.

Electricity was all the rage in early 20th century.

Like IT 100 years later, it was seen as a force that would transform the future.

All streets could be lit at night, industry revolutionised and housework would become a breeze.

A Christchurch Star columnist suggested “the electric iron has made ironing a pleasure” and by buying his wife an electric oven, a husband could conserve his wife’s “youth and energy”.

Christchurch City led the adoption of this new technology on account of the newly opened Lake Coleridge hydroelectric station.

Unknown/Feilding Public Library One of Awahuri Dairy Company’s Walkers. This has a more rudimentary cab with a folding hood to keep out the rain.

By 1920 council buses, service vehicles and even the dog catcher’s ‘paddy wagon’ were electrically powered using rechargeable Edison nickel/iron batteries. The city council promoted electric vehicles, promising “power at prices which make petrol look positively silly”.

The Walker trucks bought by Rongotea’s Co-op Dairy Company were built in Chicago. While they had only a top speed of 22kph and a range of about 65km, the Walker’s simplicity and reliability made it a practical solution for delivering and collecting goods within a limited area.

This made it ideal for a co-operative dairy factory based in a small town serving farms within a 20 to 30km radius.

They were the most popular electric truck in Aotearoa and were used by dairy factories, local government and private firms such as coal merchants, bakers and home milk suppliers.

Palmerston North ran an electric truck for refuse collection until the mid-1930s.

By the early 20th century dairying had become the main source of income for Rongotea farmers.

In 1911 the farmer-owned co-operative dairy company built the substantial brick building, which still stands in the centre of the township.

Unknown/Feilding Public Library Hodder and Tolley used a Walker for local cartage. It is shown here on the Feilding Borough Council weighbridge in Stafford St. Driver Charlie Beattie stands in front of the truck.

Initially farmers brought their milk in metal churns to the factory by horse and cart. The cream was then separated to make butter.

By 1914 many farmers were using home separators and feeding the skim milk to their pigs. This in turn led to the dairy factory collecting the cream by truck.

The Rongotea dairy company’s first motor vehicles were two petrol driven trucks, a De Dion and an Argyll.

These were replaced in 1917 by three Walkers, which reduced the cost of cream collection from £868 per annum to £478.

The impulse to change to electric power may have come from Company Secretary Alexander Sinclair.

In 1918, he left Rongotea to take up the position of general manager of the Edison battery agency in Christchurch.

Unknown Walker truck chassis, as supplied to buyers, 1920s. Local coach builders would fit bodywork suited to the vehicle’s purpose.

From here he would preach the gospel of electric vehicles and Edison batteries to local bodies throughout the country. “Sixty miles for 2d!”, he told a group of businessmen and Borough Councillors in Whangarei, quoting Rongotea’s annual savings by way of example.

Like today’s electric vehicles the Walker had no gearbox or clutch because it could develop peak power at 0rpm.

The electric motor was contained in the differential housing on the back axle and transmitted its power directly via simple reduction gearing inside each back wheel.

The controls were basic – a steering wheel, two brake pedals on either side of the steering column, a speed control lever and a foot pedal to reverse the motor.

Power came from a bank of Edison batteries held in a container beneath the tray. These would be charged overnight.

For a dairy factory this was relatively easy as most already operated a generator to power the electrically-driven butter-making equipment. The Rongotea dairy company even sold its surplus power to the local council to power the town’s street lights.

Unknown/Feilding Public Library Rongotea Co-operative Dairy Company’s fleet of Bedford trucks, c1946. The days of electric cartage were over for the time being.

Like most trucks today, Walkers were supplied to the buyer as a chassis to which a suitable body and cab could be fitted, usually by a local coach builder.

Rongotea’s trucks had a reasonably comprehensive cab with rolled canvas ‘blinds’ above each doorway.

These were built by Glover’s blacksmiths and coach builders whose premises stood opposite the dairy factory on Douglas Square.

When Awahuri Dairy Company bought a pair of Walkers they opted for the more rudimentary arrangement of a folding hood of the kind used on horse-drawn vehicles and early open cars.

Presumably the driver’s experience was no worse than that of a carter on his wagon or dray.

The heyday of electric commercial vehicles in New Zealand lasted well into the 1920s. This was true of many countries at the time, particularly the United States where most electric vans and lorries were built.

Harrods department store in London operated a fleet of electric delivery vehicles, which – according to Alexander Sinclair in one of his promotional speeches – were operated by “lady drivers.”

With the promise of further hydroelectric schemes, he believed “the days of petrol-driven vehicles [would] be over, or at least seriously curtailed”.

Why didn’t this happen?

Many of the arguments put forward by Sinclair and other supporters of electric vehicles are still familiar to us:

Despite a higher initial cost, an electric vehicle was cheaper to run than one powered by petrol because its batteries could be charged by off-peak power.

It had few moving parts. This was a significant consideration at a time when ICE vehicles were far less reliable than they are now.

Having no transmission, they were easier to drive. Anyone, according to Alexander Sinclair, could drive an electric truck.

Despite this, the pendulum swung against electric vehicles.

With the advent of cheap, mass-produced cars and the opening of new oil fields, the economic advantage held by electric vehicles was reduced.

Starter motors replaced the crank handle, and petrol stations began appearing, offering a flexibility electric vehicles lacked.

Electric trucks continued to be used for short-haul work where they could be recharged overnight, but the writing was on the wall.

Rongotea Co-op Dairy Company replaced its electric trucks with petrol-powered vehicles in 1935.

They had been on the road for more than 19 years and, apart from carting cream, had been used for various duties ranging from lighting a church to powering a movie projector in the Rongotea hall.

Their success and reliability should be a reminder that good ideas never go out of fashion.