Horowhenua state highway speed limits lowered

Residents living alongside State Highway 1 at Kuku, in Horowhenua, talk about their response to road closures and queuing traffic, and their concern for the increasing number of serious crashes. (First published November, 2021)

Speed limits are being lowered on state highways in Horowhenua with the aim of reducing serious harm and death.

Waka Kotahi has been consulting on speed limit changes for state highways 1 and 51 in Horowhenua throughout 2021 and 2022.

The agency announced on Friday new speed limits for large chunks of SH1 between Ōtaki and Levin and SH5 between the intersection of SH1 and Heatherlea East Rd near Koputaroa​.

The changes, along with existing speed limits mean SH1 will be 80kph from just south of Levin to the Pukehou Overbridge to the south of Manakau​.

READ MORE:

* Safety improvements on notorious stretch of State Highway 1 bring hope if not confidence

* Northland leaders frustrated at plan to lower speed on state highways to cut crashes

* School community shocked by staff deaths in Levin crash



There had already been a temporary 80kph speed limit in place in the stretch of highway between Ōhau and Manakau.

The section of SH1 is notorious for crashes and splits the settlement of Kuku in half.

SH57 will drop to 60kph from the existing 70kph at the southern end of Shannon, while it will drop from 100kph to 80kph from the intersection with SH1 to just north of Koputaroa.

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Linda Stewart​ said the speed limit changes, along with ongoing safety improvements, would make the road safer.

The area was one of the most dangerous sections of road to drive in the country, with 72 people being killed or seriously injured in the past five years, she said.

“If we’re going to reduce deaths and serious injuries, we need to address every part of the system. We need safe vehicles, safe roads, and drivers that make safe choices. We also need safe speeds”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff State Highway 1 between Levin and Manakau, a notorious crash zone, will permanently be slower. (File pic)

Other upgrades, both already in place and incoming, include median and side barriers, wider centre lines and a better road surface, she said.

“These safety improvements will reduce the likelihood of someone having a crash, but we know that even the best drivers can make mistakes and reducing the speed also reduces the risk of death or serious injury when a crash does happen.”

The temporary speed limit between Ōhau and Manakau had already made a difference, Stewart said.