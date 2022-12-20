Person remains in ICU following fatal crash near Levin

One of the occupants has been transferred from Palmerston North to Wellington Hospital’s ICU.

Two people remain in hospital – one in a serious condition in ICU – after a fatal crash near Levin on Sunday morning.

One person died following the single-vehicle crash just before 4am on The Avenue, State Highway 1, just north of the town.

On Monday a spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora MidCentral said one person remained in Palmerston North Hospital in a stable condition while another person had been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the patient was in ICU in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene on Sunday and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

No updates were available from police on Monday.