New Sport Manawatū boss takes office

Kelly Shanks is the new chief executive of Sport Manawatū.

Kelly Shanks is in her second coming at Sport Manawatū, but she’s the boss this time.

She has recently started as Sport Manawatū’s new chief executive officer, taking over from Trevor Shailer, who left in May to become a director of critical projects at Te Puni Kokiri, the Ministry of Māori Development.

It is her second stint at Sport Manawatū. She was the general manager from 2010 to 2015.

In between Shanks previously worked for Think Hauora and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand MidCentral District, formerly the district health board, where she was the director of strategy, planning and accountability.

Brought up in an active family in Scotland, Shanks had spent a lot of time involved in non-traditional sports.

She used to do underwater hockey and downhill mountain biking, which “was exciting until I broke a lot of bones all the time”, then got into karting at Shirriffs Rd.

Nowadays, she plays hockey and does trail running.

“I've always been really passionate about sport, Sport Manawatū's philosophy and kaupapa. Being myself, I have always been really sporty as a player, a coach, a manager, a parent.

“I’m really engaged in the community, always have been. I'm Scottish, but I’ve been here for over 20 years and now this is home for me.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff It is the second time Kelly Shanks has worked for Sport Manawatū, having previously been the general manager.

Shanks believed her health experience would help her deliver Sport Manawatū’s new strategy in the play and recreation space, and she said the role was a great opportunity to work with others.

She said the community was best placed to tell Sport Manawatū how things worked for them, so they could work in partnership.

“It’s understanding not only from people and whānau, but also from an iwi Māori perspective.

“We have a strong cohort of ethnic communities and it’s understanding the different needs.”

There were still lots of inactive people, so Sport Manawatū had to support sport, clubs and regional sports organisations to reach people in the community.

There were barriers for people getting active and engaging with young people.

“There are so many pressures on whānau now to get into sport, whether it's time or cost of travel.”

While the organisation is named Sport Manawatū, Shanks was keen to stress it also covered Tararua and Horowhenua.