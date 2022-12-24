Back Issues: How Palmerston North's intermediate education provided a pathway for students

Pupils of the school council with principal, Mr Whibley, centre. Uniforms were required to be worn by all pupils, and the school colours were navy and sky blue. Boys wore grey shirts, shorts and pullovers and girls wore blue pleated tunics and white or cream blouses. Shoes and socks, or stockings in winter for girls, and caps, berets and Panama hats were also compulsory.

Lesley Courtney is the former Heritage team leader and archivist at the Palmerston North City Library.

New Zealand’s first intermediate school opened in Auckland in 1922.

It was titled a ‘junior high school’ and trialled a new type of school for children between the ages of 12 and 15, in an era when about 40% of all pupils never reached standard 6 (year 8).

Its primary aim was to provide a better transition between primary school and technical or academic secondary schooling.

It was not without criticism, with many seeing it as an ‘American fad’, and others arguing that it was catering for vocational training rather than academic.

READ MORE:

* Fairhall pupils blend in to take national photography prize

* Science pupils plant trees in erosion-prone country and test water quality

* Schools battle it out with performances at Tournament of Minds



By 1923 it was decided that a more appropriate title should be ‘Intermediate School’.

Discussion about an intermediate school for Palmerston North began in the 1930s. Schools were overcrowded and it was seen that syphoning off the top two years of primary schools would create more space.

On August 12, 1937, the Manawatū Evening Standard reported that primary schools could provide 656 pupils, requiring a school of 17 classrooms and teachers, and additional rooms for science, art and music.

Initially there was talk of using an existing school as the site, College Street School particularly being mentioned.

This idea met with some interest as it would be less costly and built sooner, however, local school committees were generally in favour of a new site entirely.

Unknown/Stuff An aerial photograph of the school in 1950 as designed by Whanganui Education Board architect E R Hodge. At this point a prefab assembly hall had been acquired (front left).

With the Whanganui Education Board, which Palmerston North fell under, agreeing and a site in Ferguson St being available there was agreement to pursue an independent site.

With Cabinet approving the purchase of land it was hoped an intermediate school would open at the beginning of 1939.

Despite this it was not until March 1939 that a tender for the erection of the new school, at a cost of approximately £50,000, was accepted.

It was to have 21 classrooms, and other facilities, and a large central quadrangle. By then an assembly hall had been eliminated from the plan for financial reasons.

Further delays ensued due to the arrival of World War II, with issues of a lack of overseas supplies and workmen.

Remarkably the revised opening date of 1941 was achieved.

In December 1940 a meeting for prospective parents of new pupils was called by Mr Whibley, the Headmaster appointed to the new school, as covered by the Manawatū Evening Standard, December 14, 1941.

He extolled the virtues of the intermediate school “to provide an education for boys and girls of a similar outlook and age, and to provide an environment suited to them. He thought, apart from any educational gain, that the gain socially was well worthwhile in itself.”

Unknown/Stuff Cycling was the most popular way to travel to school with 450 cyclists reported in 1941. This 1959 image shows it remained an important mode of transport for pupils.

Whibley also explained the system of ‘streaming’ pupils.

Palmerston North, like other intermediates, was to group pupils according to an IQ test, which was thought to better fit them for the future.

Palmerston North Intermediate, said to be the fifth in New Zealand, opened February 5, 1941, one day later than the primary schools due to the large number of pupils to be admitted.

The Manawatu Evening Standard reported the next day, on February 6: “With the opening of the Intermediate School this week, there occurred what is probably the most important change in education at Palmerston North since the establishment of the first school at this centre, all the city primary schools losing their fifth and sixth standards”.

It opened with a roll of 645 pupils and 21 teachers. The pupils were initially divided into 16 classrooms of about 40 each and it was thought there would be nine classes for form 1 and seven for form 2 when the children were ‘classified’ and assigned their classes.

The school was officially opened on February 12 by then Prime Minister Peter Fraser with speeches, afternoon tea and a tour of the facilities.

Chair of the school committee, reported by the Manawatu Evening Standard on 13 February 13, 1941, stated that “the ceremony marked another milestone in the forward march of Palmerston North”.

By the end of its first year the roll stood at 664 and, as covered by the Manawatu Evening Standard December 18, 1941, Mr Whibley reported that “the school opened new vistas, new avenues of learning and new-experiences to the boys and girls.

Unknown/Stuff At the opening the Minister of Education said: Education today recognised the value of manual training, and this would be introduced to the pupils at the Intermediate School.”

“The pupils were classed into homogeneous groups and this enabled courses of work to be arranged for them suitable to their interests and aptitudes … The worthwhile use of leisure time in life has also received attention.

“This has been developed through the establishment of clubs. During the year 526 children passed the Royal Life Saving Society’s examinations and those who were unable to swim were given instruction during the sports period.

“The standard of the schoolwork has been well maintained in spite of the strain and stress in the opening year”.

As well a house system was formed, the first school concert and school ball were held, 470 pupils travelled by train to Whanganui to be hosted by the intermediate there, the grounds were ‘beautified’ and Joan Smale was announced the first Dux of the school.

However, after this great start changes loomed when Palmerston North Intermediate was taken over by the Army Authorities and became an emergency hospital.

Remarkably this seems to have been handled with limited fuss as classes were located elsewhere for the duration.

It was not until April 12, 1943 that the Manawatū Evening Standard reported: “The Intermediate School completed the transfer back to its own buildings today, from the College Street School, Girl's’ High School, St. Andrew’s Hall, the Little Theatre, Masonic Hall, and the Gospel Hall, where the pupils have been accommodated for nearly 18 months.

“All classes tomorrow will be held in the school’s own classrooms.” But that is another story.

Today intermediate school education, while not available to all, is well established in New Zealand.

Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School has been around for more than 80 years and has been joined by a further two intermediates in the city.

If you have memories or photographs of the early days of Palmerston North Intermediate the City Library’s Heritage team would love to talk to you.