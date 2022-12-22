Te Kuiti shearer cuts two-day-old world record to pieces

Jack Fagan broke the world eight-hour strong-wool lamb-shearing Thursday at Pukeiti Station.

The Te Kuiti shearer wrangled a new record of 754 lambs within the four two-hour runs by beating the previous world record, which had just been established on Tuesday by Reuben Alabaster.

He caught, shore and dispatched 1.57 lamb per minute, or 94.25 per hour – and he was proud of it.

“I have been thinking about it every day probably for the past nine months,” he said.

The pace was a step-up from the 176 he shore in the two-hour 5am-7am run at the start of a five-stand record one year ago, finishing with 811 in nine hours, an average of 90.111 per hour.

With rain dogging the King Country area and its shearing over recent weeks, the big hurdles were overcome on Wednesday when the dry lambs were brought into cover for the night.

Twenty lambs were shorn in a pre-record wool-weigh late-afternoon with an average 0.947kg of wool per lamb, meeting the World Sheep Shearing Records Society minimum requirement of 0.9kg.

The record bid was live-streamed on the Facebook page Jack Fagan – World 8hr Lamb Shearing Record Attempt.