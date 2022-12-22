Te Kuiti shearer will attempt to beat two-day-old world record

Jack Fagan is having a go at beating the eight-hour strong-wool lamb-shearing record of 746 lambs set on Tuesday.

A Te Kuiti shearer will have a go at beating a world record just two days after it was set.

Jack Fagan will attempt to break the world eight-hour strong-wool lamb-shearing record on Thursday at Pukeiti Station.

The record of 746 lambs was set on Tuesday by Rueben Alabaster, and Fagan needs to shear more than that within the four two-hour runs.

He will need an average of under 38.55secs per lamb – caught, shorn and dispatched – or more than 23.44 lambs in 15 minutes, or 93.375 each hour.

READ MORE:

* When shearing isn't caring it's time to call in the experts

* Shearing record set in nine-hour marathon

* King Country shearer breaks women's nine-hour record



The pace will be a step-up from the 176 he shore in the two-hour 5am-7am run at the start of a five-stand record one year ago, finishing with 811 in nine hours, an average of 90.111 per hour.

With rain dogging the King Country area and its shearing over recent weeks, the big hurdles were overcome on Wednesday when the dry lambs were brought into cover for the night.

Twenty lambs were shorn in a pre-record wool-weigh late-afternoon with an average 0.947kg of wool per lamb, meeting the World Sheep Shearing Records Society minimum requirement of 0.9kg.

The record bid will be live-streamed on the Facebook page Jack Fagan – World 8hr Lamb Shearing Record Attempt.