History and horses: Vera Hunt's dedication to Rongotea's past and future

Vera Hunt has lived at Rongotea all her life, a descendant of the historic Hammond and Scott families. “You can’t get away from it when you’re involved like that can you?” she says.

Her byline on a growing number of historical books signals a rich relationship with the past.

But a generous share of Vera Hunt’s passion has long been dedicated to helping guide the district’s future, quite literally by the reins.

Her face lights up recalling horse treks through the farmlands of Manawatū, leading children by the hundred, sleeping overnight in wool sheds and “having to rough it a bit”.

Through an almost 50-year involvement with the Te Kawau branch of the Rangitīkei Pony Club, Vera, 84, has helped generations of children from around the rural catchment ride correctly, imparting both practical lessons and enduring values.

“If you’ve got two girls and one goes to tennis club and one goes to pony club,” says Vera, “this girl, all she has to do is pick up her racket and away she goes, plays a game and comes home.

“But this girl here, she’s got to look after her horse every day of the week, and feed it, during the winter, groom it, look after it every day. And then perform on the day.

“It’s a duty.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Vera says pony club members would form close bonds. If there wasn’t already a rally on a Saturday, they would always go out riding. “Not that you can ride on the roads much these days, it’s a bit dangerous with the trucks”.

Vera and husband Robin have farmed on Hammond Rd in Rongotea for 60 years.

Robin is the third generation of his family to live on the property, and the road is named after Vera’s great-grandparents. She grew up less than 2km away on Waitohi Rd, which runs parallel to Hammond.

They are local with a capital L; and Vera says there’s only one way Robin intends to leave – and that’s to be carried out.

There is a connection to the soil and a sense of responsibility to the district evident in both her published collections on the area’s history – including Hammond Family History (1998) and Campbelltown Rongotea (2011) – and her childhood recollections.

SUPPLIED Rongotea children Victor and Roy Taylor riding their ponies to school in 1964.

When she was a girl she rode a pony to Waitohi School five days a week, a mile each way. On Saturday there was pony club at Rongotea, and she would ride to Sunday school, too.

“So every day we were on our horses. I rode but I didn’t compete, we just had school kids’ ponies.

“We didn’t have what you’d call flash or anything competitive, or show ponies or anything. We just had a lot of fun.”

After school buses were introduced, the school ponies faded and in 1964 so too did the Rongotea pony club.

But Hunt’s own children would still ride to Waitohi School, its quieter road factoring in their decision to send them there instead of Rongotea School.

Supplied A Nga Tawa Diocesan School student competes at a Rangitīkei Pony Club event. (File image)

She noticed quite a few children in the Te Kawau catchment were riding ponies for pleasure.

“So a few of us parents said why don’t we start up a pony club? So that’s how Te Kawua Pony Club started in 1975, and I became an instructor and treasurer and all the things needed to get it going.”

A highlight were the pony club camps, where branches would come together and take weekend treks into the Rangitīkei hills.

Hunt was an “assistant camp mother”, leading groups of 100 children, with about 85 girls sleeping in a big wool shed, and 15 to 20 boys in a smaller one up the road.

There wasn’t a lot of sleep, girls would “get up to all the tricks at bedtime”.

A big marquee would be set up for meals, and the branches would each perform a skit, while also ensuring their horses were cared for.

“It’s amazing. Some of those children make life friends really from those camps.”

Vera, who hasn’t been on a horse for 15 to 20 years, acknowledged the demands of modern life had made pony clubs a tricky commitment for many families.

“We used to send our kids off on their horses to ride to Ōhakea, not quite to Ōhakea aerodrome.

“Today, all of the parents have got a horse float and all the gears, so mum or dad actually has to take the child and that horse to pony club, and obviously you stay, and bring it all home again.”

With a lot of businesses open throughout the weekend, parents may have to work, so it’s more difficult to get children to club events.

She said membership had declined, but the kids who were involved were very competitive.

Progress has also been catching up with Rongotea, with property developments expected to add 200 homes, doubling the size of a community that has a population of about 650.

Hunt doesn’t fear change.

“You’ve got to welcome them in. It’s quite handy to Palmerston North, or Feilding, it doesn’t take long. It’s a nice quiet little town to live in. You’ve got a dairy there.”

SUPPLIED The site of a 30-hectare housing development on Banks Rd, Rongotea.

Rongotea resident Maurice Pedley, who nominated Vera for the Manawatū District Council Community Honours Award she received in October, said a community couldn’t go forward without first knowing where it came from.

Vera was a “wonderful back-stop” who played a significant role in documenting Rongotea’s past and keeping the pony club going.

The civic recognition came as a shock for the humble historian.

“Whatever you do for your little community it’s all part of life, and you just do it,” Vera said.

“You’re not looking for rewards of any description. The reward is seeing these children at pony club having fun and progressing.”

Vera’s latest project is a book on the historic Scott family, of whom she is a descendant.