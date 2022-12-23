Roadworks on SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi to begin in January

Major road works are to be carried out in January with the potential to cause delays for some motorists.

Motorists in the Whanganui region are being warned of major road works and expected delays along SH4 in the New Year as Waka Kotahi begin the task of rebuilding large sections of the road.

The work will begin on January 10 on a 300m section between Whanganui and Raetihi and is estimated to take at least three weeks. During this time stop/go traffic management operations will be put in place Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm.

Waka Kotahi maintenance an operations manager Rob Service said work would also resume in January to continue slip repairs on the road.

“We’ll begin ground investigations on January 10 at the site north of Hawken Rd where the road is down to one lane due to a recent washout. This testing will help us to complete a design for a permanent solution there.

“At the end of January, construction of a retaining wall will begin at the site of the under slip near Burrell Road. Local company Loaders Whanganui will carry out this work and it is expected to be complete by the end of May,” Service said.

Further north, work continues on the Auraki Stream road retreat project, which is due for completion in June 2023.

“SH4 is a major trade corridor as well as a scenic tourist route, and we are working hard keep the road safe and resilient.

“Motorists are asked to be patient and abide by the traffic management in place. The road work crews would also appreciate a friendly wave,” Service said.