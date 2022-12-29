What's on in Manawatū: December 30 to January 4

The wet and wild of the Fireman’s Football contest at Himatangi Beach in 2022.

Fine weather willing, it's time to enjoy what the region has to offer outdoors over summer.

Saturday

New Year’s Eve in the Square: Celebrate the arrival of 2023 at this family-friendly, alcohol free event. From 4pm, a countdown for the kids is at 9pm, with the main countdown following at midnight – topped off with fireworks.

Monday

Himatangi Beach Fireman’s Football: From 10am at Beach Play Park. Get your teams together and start practising to see if your team can take out this year’s title.

Waitārere Beach Big Dig: From 2pm, there will be more than 300 prizes having a total value of over $7000, all donated by the business community of Levin, and friends & family of the Levin & Districts Brass Band.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Matatau 22: Te Manawa showcases the work of students graduating the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts programme at Toioho ki Āpiti; sculptures, paintings and other media. Until January 29.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.

Standing In My Own Light: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative, at Te Manawa. A celebration of endurance, defiance, resurgence and dignity. Until January 22.