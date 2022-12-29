What's on in Manawatū: December 30 to January 4
Fine weather willing, it's time to enjoy what the region has to offer outdoors over summer.
Saturday
New Year’s Eve in the Square: Celebrate the arrival of 2023 at this family-friendly, alcohol free event. From 4pm, a countdown for the kids is at 9pm, with the main countdown following at midnight – topped off with fireworks.
Monday
Himatangi Beach Fireman’s Football: From 10am at Beach Play Park. Get your teams together and start practising to see if your team can take out this year’s title.
Waitārere Beach Big Dig: From 2pm, there will be more than 300 prizes having a total value of over $7000, all donated by the business community of Levin, and friends & family of the Levin & Districts Brass Band.
Ongoing
Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.
Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.
Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.
Matatau 22: Te Manawa showcases the work of students graduating the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts programme at Toioho ki Āpiti; sculptures, paintings and other media. Until January 29.
Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.
Standing In My Own Light: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative, at Te Manawa. A celebration of endurance, defiance, resurgence and dignity. Until January 22.