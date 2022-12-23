Delays expected after serious crash near Bulls, six taken to hospital

There has been a serious crash near Ōhakea south of Bulls on Friday afternoon.

A serious crash on Bulls Bridge on State Highway 3 is blocking traffic.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the bridge at the southern end of the Rangitīkei town about 3.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

Police had received reports of three vehicles involved in the crash, but there was one person with minor to moderate injuries and another person with minor injuries.

A St John Hato Hone spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at 3.26pm and sent two ambulances and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“We assessed and treated six patients; two in a moderate condition and four in a minor condition, all transported to Whanganui Hospital.”

Traffic management was in place and police were working on a detour route, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency asked motorists to follow directions from emergency services on site and expect delays.