Feilding school completes winning environmental mural

Feilding school students acknowledge their love and care for the environment in an award winning mural.

Manchester Street School students completed the mural last week, making it to one of 10 winners in this year’s Keep New Zealand Beautiful Resene’s Wall Worthy Competition.

Titled “Be Kind to Papatuanuku”, the mural showed two students talking about ways to preserve and protect Papatuanuku.

Describing their artwork, the students said the images represented some of the practices followed at their school.

The moral depicted the actions students can take to care for their environment, including having a litterless lunch box, planting trees, conserving water and creating less waste by reducing, reusing and recycling.

School deputy principal Leigh Cowan said “these messages are very important as we strive to be effective kaitiaki, and these sustainable practices are some of the ways we are striving to be a more sustainable school.”

The mural is hanging outside the school’s staff room facing one of the playing courts, clearly visible to everyone including members of the public walking through the school grounds.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s CEO Heather Saunderson said the competition, in its sixth year, was getting popular, and it was hard to narrow down the selections to just 10 winners.

“We’re so excited to see these murals come to life, knowing how the beautification of public spaces greatly benefits communities by increasing civic pride and deterring vandalism and anti-social behaviour such as littering and graffiti.”

The competition gives youth groups, schools and early childcare centres from throughout the country an opportunity to paint a mural with an environmental theme or message, to help beautify an area in their local community.

As part of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Resene Wall Worthy prize, the school received $750 in vouchers for Resene paints, painting supplies and a $500 cash bonus for the school.

The competition, that ran from April to June 2022, invited schools to submit mural designs, which include an environmental message, for a wall to paint in their local community.

Schools from throughout the country sent in their designs, with the top 10 murals selected based on their environmental message, enhancement of the community, and originality/creativity. Winners then had 12 months to bring their mural to life.

To view the ten winning submissions, click https://www.knzb.org.nz/programmes/paint-new-zealand-beautiful/resene-wall-worthy-competition/?utm_source=pr_database_chch&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ww_manchesterstreetschool&utm_content=link&mc_cid=028c15ef47&mc_eid=19b50e30b3