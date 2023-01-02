Palmerston North's Karen community show off their culture as they celebrate New Year

Dah Gay, left, performs traditional don dance along with her friends during Myanmar’s Karen community’s New Year celebration at Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre.

Myanmar’s Karen community from throughout the country gathered in Palmerston North to celebrate their new year.

More than 300 people from the community attended the New Year’s celebrations on Thursday at Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre amidst cultural dance, music and traditional food. The celebrations were important as many people from the Karen community live in the city.

Karen people are a minority ethnic group from Myanmar who faced persecution from the Burmese military government for more than 70 years.

One of the organisers Kohlo Wah said the community’s New Year celebrations were getting popular every year.

“We want to keep our tradition alive, and such celebrations let us do that. This year’s celebration is special as people got a chance to come out of their houses after two years.

“We will celebrate the festival every year in different cities to make it more popular.”

Cici Dwe/Supplied Wah Eh Soe. left, entertains a gathering with the traditional don dance of the Karen community during the community’s New Year celebration at Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre.

Pawnay Say, 17, performed the traditional don dance of the Karen community.

“I learnt it from my grandparents. About 10 years ago, I didn’t know anything about it but my grandparents and parents made me learn it. The cultural dance now helps me forget my pain and makes me feel good.”

Say came to New Zealand when she was 13.

Cici Dwe, who came all the way from Auckland to attend the celebration, said she wanted to raise awareness about her culture in New Zealand.

“There is not much awareness about our culture because we are a very small ethnic community compared to the rest of the groups from other ethnic backgrounds, but surely we are getting there and making ourselves known [to New Zealanders] and also to other communities through such celebrations.”

Cici Dwe/Supplied A group of Karen people pose during their New Year celebration on Thursday at Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre.

Dwe said she always loved wearing the traditional costume and relishing traditional food when the community came together to celebrate.

Palmerston North resident Ray Htun said such the celebrations helped in educating the younger generation about the identity, history and struggle of the community.

Cici Dwe/Supplied Sisters Moo Nay Say, left, and Nu Pay, right, enthral the audience with their traditional don dance at Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre.

“If we don’t do this, one day our younger generation might forget about their culture. Most of young people do understand the language, but they don’t speak in their own language.

“[Through such festivals], we tell them not to forget who we are, where we are from and our history.