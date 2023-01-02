Expats hunt out Kiwi summer traditions at Waitārere Beach Big Dig

Enjoying a welcome respite from a Norwegian winter, the Goffredo family, Tania, Max, 3, and Tony, tuck into soft serve icecream while other Waitāerere Big Dig punters continue to search the sand for prizes.

Prizes aren’t the only welcome find in the sands of Waitārere Beach, as expat Kiwis dig into summer traditions no longer grounded by Covid-19.

Among hundreds of holiday-makers ploughing for prized discs at the annual Big Dig on Monday were families eager to get some Kiwi culture back under their fingernails.

Tania and Tony Goffredo​, and son Max, 3, are enjoying their first trip to New Zealand in three years, escaping the -20 degree temperature and half-metre of snow in their home city of Oslo.

The couple had lived in Norway for 17 years, and would typically return to New Zealand each year to see Tania’s family, who have a farm at Pahīatua, and a beach house at Waitārere, until Covid restrictions made international travel difficult.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Treasure diggers in the adult pit search with gusto early on in the Big Dig.

“It’s good we finally made it back,” Tania said. “Last time we were back we were here for 3 months and travelled around the whole country, but this time it’s just around Horowhenua.”

Max, who won a toy hedge trimmer from the big dig, wasn’t accustomed to so much sand and sun. His parents were looking forward to introducing him to the surf and another Kiwi summer tradition – soft-serve icecream.

“We haven’t actually been down to the water yet so we’re going to do that, get some icecream, some Kiwi icecreams and go down to the beach.

In Norway they don’t have Mr Whippy. He’s in for a real treat.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hundreds of children and adults search the two pits for tokens. Each has a number that randomly corresponds to a prize to be collected at the surf club.

The family return to the cold of Oslo on January 9 but are considering a permanent move to New Zealand.

Heather Field and daughter Felicity, 11, were also holidaying in Horowhenua for the first time in three years, much to the delight of Heather’s mother Kathy.

Heather had lived in London for 20 years. She missed family and Kiwi lollies – “there’s much better sweets in New Zealand” – and Felicity loved the open space she found here compared to the density of London.

Between them the trio won a clock and a garden gnome from their digging. Though Kathy raised the idea of the gnome travelling back to England and starring in family photos, her daughter doubted there would be room made in the suitcase for it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff What to do with the garden gnome? Kathy Field, granddaughter Felicity, 11, and daughter Heather Field, while other punters queue at the surf club to switch their discs for prizes.

“It sounds like I’ve inherited the gnome, which is unfortunate,” Kathy said.

The Big Dig, a Levin & Districts Brass Band fundraiser in its 39th year, was itself canned by Covid in 2022, as it would have been impossible and impractical to impose two-metre distancing restrictions on the diggers.

Band president Chris Craddock said the response from Horowhenua businesses to ensure the event’s return and donate prizes had been wonderful.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF The Waitārere Beach Big Dig saw hundreds turn up for the chance to win one of more than 300 prizes. (First published January, 2018)

There were 330 prizes across the children’s and adults’ events, with a total value of $12,000. A $250 voucher for a vehicle service and oil change, and a $200 weed cutter, were among the top adult prizes.

Between 800 and 1300 people were expected to be on their hands and knees, and the turnout didn’t disappoint.

They paid $4 a ticket, with money going towards new instruments for the band and travel, including to the national championships in Dunedin in July.