What's On in Manawatū: January 5 to 8

10:10, Jan 04 2023
Hip hop star Chingy is performing at Juicy Festival in Palmerston North on Saturday.
Hip hop star Chingy is performing at Juicy Festival in Palmerston North on Saturday.

There’s a myriad of live music options coming to Manawatū in January, led by the star-heavy touring hip hop festival Juicy.

Thursday

Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest: Running through the weekend, with evening shows at the Ocean Beach Eatery. Featuring up-and-coming comedy talent from throughout the country. Tickets from Kiwiticket.

Saturday

Juicy Festival: 1pm to 10pm at Central Energy Trust Arena. Touring R18 hip hop festival headlined by Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule, with Chingy, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, Mya, Twista, Bow Wow and Lloyd. Final release tickets available from Ticketspace.

Somebody Do Something: 7.30pm at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North. The Christchurch six-piece plays soul-fuelled, funky alt-rock originals.

Sunday

Stem in the Community: 1pm to 3pm at Te Manawa museum. Presentation and Q&A with Nasa astronaut Dr Kate Rubins.

Eketāhuna Super Market Day: 10am to 2pm at the war memorial hall. Food, music, art, vegetables, crafts and more.

Waikanae Beach New Year Market: 10am to 1pm at Waikanae Beach Community Hall, featuring local produce and crafts.

Upcoming

Maunga Clean-up Whakapapa: Grab your pick-sticks and rubbish bags and join us for a half-day clearing the slopes around Whakapapa ski field of rubbish and litter, on January 11. 10am to 1pm, Bruce Rd, Whakapapa Village.

Jimmy Carr live: UK comedian brings his Terribly Funny tour to the Regent on Broadway on January 13. Shows at 7pm and 9.30pm. Tickets from Ticketek.

Marton Country Music Festival: A weekend of festive love for country music, that’s big with motorhomers and caravanners too. Running over January 13 to 15. For entry information, visit martonfestival.nz

Small Village – Big Music: Picnic from noon, food stalls and entertainment from 1pm at Ellison Reserve in Tangimoana on January 14.

Surf Trash: 8pm at The Stomach, January 14. The three-piece alternative-rock band is touring its EP Under the Radar, blending pop melodies, raw and punchy grooves with gritty washed out guitar tones. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz

Walk the new highway: Walk the farmland that will become Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū – Tararua Highway and see the progress of the new road, on January 22. Tickets are $30, available from the Tararua I-Site.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Matatau 22: Te Manawa showcases the work of students graduating the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts programme at Toioho ki Āpiti; sculptures, paintings and other media. Until January 29.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.

Standing In My Own Light: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative, at Te Manawa. A celebration of endurance, defiance, resurgence and dignity. Until January 22.

 
