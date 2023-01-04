What's On in Manawatū: January 5 to 8

Hip hop star Chingy is performing at Juicy Festival in Palmerston North on Saturday.

There’s a myriad of live music options coming to Manawatū in January, led by the star-heavy touring hip hop festival Juicy.

Thursday

Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest: Running through the weekend, with evening shows at the Ocean Beach Eatery. Featuring up-and-coming comedy talent from throughout the country. Tickets from Kiwiticket.

Saturday

Juicy Festival: 1pm to 10pm at Central Energy Trust Arena. Touring R18 hip hop festival headlined by Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule, with Chingy, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, Mya, Twista, Bow Wow and Lloyd. Final release tickets available from Ticketspace.

Somebody Do Something: 7.30pm at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North. The Christchurch six-piece plays soul-fuelled, funky alt-rock originals.

Sunday

Stem in the Community: 1pm to 3pm at Te Manawa museum. Presentation and Q&A with Nasa astronaut Dr Kate Rubins.

Eketāhuna Super Market Day: 10am to 2pm at the war memorial hall. Food, music, art, vegetables, crafts and more.

Waikanae Beach New Year Market: 10am to 1pm at Waikanae Beach Community Hall, featuring local produce and crafts.

Upcoming

Maunga Clean-up Whakapapa: Grab your pick-sticks and rubbish bags and join us for a half-day clearing the slopes around Whakapapa ski field of rubbish and litter, on January 11. 10am to 1pm, Bruce Rd, Whakapapa Village.

Jimmy Carr live: UK comedian brings his Terribly Funny tour to the Regent on Broadway on January 13. Shows at 7pm and 9.30pm. Tickets from Ticketek.

Marton Country Music Festival: A weekend of festive love for country music, that’s big with motorhomers and caravanners too. Running over January 13 to 15. For entry information, visit martonfestival.nz

Small Village – Big Music: Picnic from noon, food stalls and entertainment from 1pm at Ellison Reserve in Tangimoana on January 14.

Surf Trash: 8pm at The Stomach, January 14. The three-piece alternative-rock band is touring its EP Under the Radar, blending pop melodies, raw and punchy grooves with gritty washed out guitar tones. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz

Walk the new highway: Walk the farmland that will become Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū – Tararua Highway and see the progress of the new road, on January 22. Tickets are $30, available from the Tararua I-Site.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Matatau 22: Te Manawa showcases the work of students graduating the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts programme at Toioho ki Āpiti; sculptures, paintings and other media. Until January 29.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.

Standing In My Own Light: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative, at Te Manawa. A celebration of endurance, defiance, resurgence and dignity. Until January 22.